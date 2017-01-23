Boys Basketball

January 23, 2017 8:03 AM

Althoff, Gibault grab No. 2 spots in new BND basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

nsanders@bnd.com

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (6)

16-1

2.

Althoff (1)

12-5

3.

East St. Louis

12-6

4.

Belleville West

10-6

5.

Belleville East

11-7

Also receiving votes: O’Fallon (12-6), Central (16-3), Alton (9-7), Cahokia (11-7), Triad (13-6)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

17-3

2.

Gibault

14-6

3.

Nashville

13-8

4.

Carlyle

12-9

5.

Wesclin

11-9

Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (9-11), Madison (10-12), Roxana (9-12)

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Althoff falls short of Chick-fil-A Classic title

View more video

Sports Videos