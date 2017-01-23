Althoff, Gibault grab No. 2 spots in new BND basketball rankings

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (6)
16-1
2.
Althoff (1)
12-5
3.
East St. Louis
12-6
4.
Belleville West
10-6
5.
Belleville East
11-7
Also receiving votes: O’Fallon (12-6), Central (16-3), Alton (9-7), Cahokia (11-7), Triad (13-6)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
17-3
2.
Gibault
14-6
3.
Nashville
13-8
4.
Carlyle
12-9
5.
Wesclin
11-9
Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (9-11), Madison (10-12), Roxana (9-12)
Comments