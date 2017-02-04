Whitfield junior starts slow, finishes strong in win over Manual

Torrence Watson missed his first six 3-point attempts Saturday, but the seventh stuck a dagger in the Manual Rams.
The Whitfield School senior drained a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining Saturday to give his team the lead for good, then hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds in a 57-51 victory at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.
Watson, one of the Midwest’s top junior prospects, scored a game-high 26 points despite not scoring in the first quarter.
“It felt really good,” said Watson, the second-leading scorer in the St. Louis region at 27.4 points per game. “Actually, right after the game I went over to one of my coaches and said ‘I missed every one but that one.’ He said ‘That’s the one that counts.”’
Whitfield (14-8) overcame a 39-29 deficit early in the second half with a 12-1 run to close out the third quarter. Watson and sophomore Cyrus Alexander, who kept his team close throughout the first half, were the impact players for Whitfield.
Watson hit 11 of 14 free throws, while Alexander had 15 points. Each had nine rebounds.
Watson said he was dealing with a dental issue, which kept him from practicing all week. He played sparingly Friday and got off to a slow start at the shootout before heating up in the second half.
“The first quarter was rough, so I knew I had to get out and score and play better for my team to win,” Watson said.
Watson’s big-time effort allowed his team to deal with the frenetic defense of the Rams (10-9).
“It was a physical game,” Watson said. “It was fun though, playing against a team like that. In St. Louis we don’t play against many teams that are that physical.”
Whitfield outrebounded Manual 41-26, and the Rams hit just seven of their 27 3-point tries. Manual got 15 points from AJ Youngman and 11 from one of the top freshmen point guards in the nation, Adam Miller.
Miller already has scholarship offers from Illinois and Bradley.
Watson has 10 Division I scholarship offers already and Butler head coach Chris Holtmann was among several coaches watching the talented senior on Saturday at O’Fallon.
“Obviously, in the fourth quarter you saw the things that he could do,” Whitfield coach Mike Potsou said. “Splitting defenders, finishing at the rim, making some plays, knocking down some free throws. How he ended up with 26 points is still kind of a head-scratcher because he really didn’t play his best game, yet he still stuffed the stat sheet.”
Bloomington 75, Marian Catholic 69
The Purple Raiders, ranked third in Illinois in Class 3A, received double-digit scoring from four players as they edged Marian Catholic.
Colton Sandage led the Bloomington attack with 21 points, six rebounds and four 3-pointers to win MVP of the game. Jeremiah Beasley added 16 points and six rebounds, and Dazon Farris and Patrick Fisher chipped in with 14 points apiece.
The Purple Raiders (19-4) sank 22 of their 34 free throws.
The Spartans (13-9) received 17 points off the bench from Malik Tidwell. Chris White dropped in 13 points, TeeAaron Powell had 12 and Chase Adams and Victor Akinyemi had 10 apiece.
