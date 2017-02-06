Boys Basketball

February 6, 2017 7:43 AM

Who are the top teams in the BND basketball rankings?

By Norm Sanders

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (7)

20-1

2.

East St. Louis

14-7

3.

Belleville West

13-7

4.

Cahokia

16-7

5.

Belleville East

12-10

Also receiving votes: Althoff (14-7), Central (21-3), O’Fallon (13-9), Alton (11-9), Mater Dei (13-9), Civic Memorial (17-7)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (6)

21-3

2.

Gibault (1)

17-6

3. (tie)

Nashville

14-11

3.

Carlyle

15-11

5.

Wesclin

13-11

Also receiving votes: Madison (11-13), Metro-East Lutheran (11-12), Roxana (12-13), Marissa (14-8)

