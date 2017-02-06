Who are the top teams in the BND basketball rankings?

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
20-1
2.
East St. Louis
14-7
3.
Belleville West
13-7
4.
Cahokia
16-7
5.
Belleville East
12-10
Also receiving votes: Althoff (14-7), Central (21-3), O’Fallon (13-9), Alton (11-9), Mater Dei (13-9), Civic Memorial (17-7)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (6)
21-3
2.
Gibault (1)
17-6
3. (tie)
Nashville
14-11
3.
Carlyle
15-11
5.
Wesclin
13-11
Also receiving votes: Madison (11-13), Metro-East Lutheran (11-12), Roxana (12-13), Marissa (14-8)
Comments