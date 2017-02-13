Boys Basketball

February 13, 2017 8:42 AM

A few changes in the BND boys basketball rankings this week

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (7)

22-1

2.

East St. Louis

15-7

3.

Belleville West

15-8

4.

Belleville East

14-10

5.

Cahokia

17-8

Also receiving votes: Althoff (14-9), Central (23-3), O’Fallon (13-10), Alton (13-9), Mater Dei (15-10), Civic Memorial (18-7)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

23-3

2.

Gibault

20-6

3.

Carlyle

16-12

4.

Nashville

15-10

5.

Wesclin

13-13

Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (12-12), Madison (12-14), Roxana (12-15), Marissa (15-9)

