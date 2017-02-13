A few changes in the BND boys basketball rankings this week

BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (7)
22-1
2.
East St. Louis
15-7
3.
Belleville West
15-8
4.
Belleville East
14-10
5.
Cahokia
17-8
Also receiving votes: Althoff (14-9), Central (23-3), O’Fallon (13-10), Alton (13-9), Mater Dei (15-10), Civic Memorial (18-7)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
23-3
2.
Gibault
20-6
3.
Carlyle
16-12
4.
Nashville
15-10
5.
Wesclin
13-13
Also receiving votes: Metro-East Lutheran (12-12), Madison (12-14), Roxana (12-15), Marissa (15-9)
