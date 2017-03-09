Okawville’s Noah Frederking is a unanimous first-team all-state selection

Okawville Rockets senior Noah Frederking was named to the Associated Press Class 1A all-state basketball team for the second straight season Thursday. The Evansville recruit was the top vote-getter and a unanimous selection.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard got 95 points, more than any other Class 1A player in the state. Frederking averages 21.8 points and eight rebounds per game and is Okawville’s all-time leading scorer.
He will lead the Rockets (31-3) against Newark (28-4) in the Class 1A state semifinals at 12:45 p.m. Friday in Peoria.
Gibault senior forward Trevor Davis was an honorable mention all-state selection in Class 2A, and Marissa senior guard Kyle Smith earned honorable mention all-state in Class 1A.
Davis led Gibault (22-8) in scoring (17.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.6 rpg). Smith, Marissa’s all-time leading scorer, averaged 23.6 points with 70 3-pointers and 81 assists.
