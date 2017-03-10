Boys Basketball

March 10, 2017 8:18 PM

Edwardsville advances to super-sectional

By Todd Eschman

OTTAWA

Edwardsville boys basketball defeated Danville 81-59 to win the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional championship Friday.　

The Tigers (30-1) take their next step toward what they hope will be their first state title in school history at the Normal super-sectional Tuesday. Edwardsville will take on Simeon Career Academy, from Chicago, at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena at 7 p.m.

Danville closed to within seven points in the third quarter, but Edwardsville senior Mark Smith took control. He finished with 45 points.

The Tigers took the lead early on a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk by Smith, who had 17 points by the end of the first half.

A.J. Epenesa, matched in the paint against Danville’s 6-foot-7, 245-pound junior Julian Pearl, a verbal commit to Northern Illinois football. An Epenesa dunk sparked a 14-3 run to close the first quarter and put Edwardsville in command.

Edwardsville points came a little slower in the second quarter with Epenesa on the bench with two fouls, but Oliver Stephen drained a 3, and Smith had another dunk during a 10-4 run that put the Tigers on top at the half, 39-22.

Epenesa had three blocked shots to go with eight first-half points before being sidelined with foul trouble.

