Simeon ends Edwardsville run toward first state title

The Edwardsville Tigers ran into more than a reputation Tuesday night.
A roster deep with NCAA Division I talent lifted Chicago Simeon a step closer to its eighth state basketball championship with a 76-64 win over No.1-ranked Edwardsville at the Illinois State University Class 4A super-sectional.
Jack Marinko hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter, but that set off a 13-2 Simeon run that put the Wolverines ahead 27-15 to start the second.
Smith had nine points in the first half, including a 3-pointer that closed the lead to nine with 5:56 left.
Sophomore KeJuan Clements drained a 3-pointer and Evan Gilyard scored seven straight points during a 12-0 run that widened Simeon's lead to 21 and set the Wolverines up for a 44-27 halftime lead.
With a late run, Edwardsville closed to within seven points.
Gilyard was the game’s high scorer with 30 points. Messiah Jones and Clements added 16 for Simeon.
AJ Epenesa and Oliver Stephens each had 16 to close their Edwardsville High School careers. Senior Mark Smith finished with 12 and senior Jack Marinko had 13.
