Edwardsville’s Mark Smith is Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year

After turning in a phenomenal senior season that saw him help lead Edwardsville to a 30-2 record and spot in the Class 4A super-sectional, Edwardsville Tigers senior guard Mark Smith on Monday was named 2016-17 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He is the first player from Edwardsville chosen for the honor, which recognizes athletic excellence along with academics and character on and off the court. The award also puts Smith in the running for the Gatorade National Player of the Year honor, which will be announced later this month.
A 6-foot-4 guard with more than a dozen Division I scholarship offers from Illinois and other programs, Smith averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals. He also had 44 3-pointers.
Smith scored a career-high 45 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a March 10 sectional playoff win over Danville and reached 30 or more points eight times. His season included two triple-doubles (double figures in points, rebounds and another category), 14 double-doubles and tournament Most Valuable Player honors in three tourneys in which the Tigers participated.
Smith is also active in Edwardsville’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter and volunteers as a youth basketball and youth baseball coach. He carries a 3.24 grade-point average.
By winning the Gatorade Player of the Year award, Smith can choose a local or national youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant. Like the other state Players of the Year, Smith will have an opportunity to compete for another $10,000 “spotlight grant” by writing an essay explaining why his selected organization deserves more support.
Other recent Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Players of the Year include Charlie Moore (Morgan Park), two-time winner Jalen Brunson (Stevenson), Jabari Parker (Simeon) and Derrick Rose (Simeon).
