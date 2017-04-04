Gilbert is out as East St. Louis boys basketball coach

After only two years, Phillip Gilbert is out as head boys basketball coach at East St. Louis High School.
Citing a desire ‘to go in a different direction,’ East St. Louis athletic director Leonard Manley confirmed on Monday that Gilbert has been relieved of his duties with the Flyers basketball program.
“First of all, let me say that I felt that Phillip did a wonderful job. I think that he will be a wonderful coach one day. I had the utmost respect for him before he became head coach and I have even more respect for him now,’’ Manley said. “We just want to go a different direction.
“We thank him for the job that he did and hope that he learned a lot for us. We learned a lot from him.’’
Gilbert was a 2000 graduate of East St. Louis High School who went on to have a stellar four year career at Bradley University in Peoria. He became the Flyers’ 10th head coach in school history when he took over the coaching duties from Tony Young in April of 2015.
Gilbert guided East St. Louis to a record of 14-14 record in 2015-16. This past season, spurred on by the the return of 6-11 All-American center and University of Illinois recruit Jeremiah Tilmon from prep school, the Flyers were among the top teams in the St. Louis area. East St. Louis finished 18-8, bowing out to Belleville West 67-60 in the title game of the Class 4A Belleville East Regional.
East St. Louis compiled a record of 32-22 in Gilbert’s two years at the helm.
Manley said that the decision to release Gilbert was not an easy one.
“I think anyone associated with Phillip on an adult level respects his professionalism and his knowledge of the game of basketball,’’ Manley said. ‘He’s a first-class individual. We wish him well.”
Manley said that applications for the vacant head coaching job are being taken and that the interviewing process will begin soon. Gilbert was unavailable for comment.
