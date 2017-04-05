East St. Louis star asks for release from Illini letter of intent

East St. Louis High All-State 6-foot-10 center Jeremiah Tilmon on Wednesday asked for a release from his University of Illinois basketball letter of intent via his own Twitter account.
The message did not seem to rule out the Illini as Tilmon’s potential college destination; Illinois hired former Oklahoma State Coach Brad Underwood in late March to replace Groce. Other possibilities for Tilmon would seem to include the University of Missouri, where former East St. Louis Lincoln standout Cuonzo Martin was recently named head coach.
As recently as Monday, Tilmon retweeted his own tweet from last summer when he committed to the Illini. It read “blessed to stay home.”
After a long recruiting process and much thought and I'm blessed to announce that I am staying home #illini pic.twitter.com/z8QhSNWEZ7— Jeremiah Tilmon (@jeremiahtilmon_) July 11, 2016
Tilmon verbally committed to the Illini last July, then signed with the school in November.
Tilmon averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds this season for the Flyers along with 95 blocks. East St. Louis (18-8) lost to Belleville West in the regional.
