Taunted but undaunted, Smith leads Maroons to win over East

More Videos 2:38 Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting Pause 1:37 Althoff graduates Brendon Gooch and Jordan Goodwin after SLU's win over SIUC 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Malachi Smith leads East past West Belleville West senior Malachi Smith, a transfer from Belleville West, scored 21 points against his former teammates who in a Maroons win. Belleville West senior Malachi Smith, a transfer from Belleville West, scored 21 points against his former teammates who in a Maroons win. teschman@bnd.com

Belleville West senior Malachi Smith, a transfer from Belleville West, scored 21 points against his former teammates who in a Maroons win. teschman@bnd.com