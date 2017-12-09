East boys basketball shakes off Columbia to end 3-game losing skid

More Videos 0:22 Flashing lights spotted in sky Pause 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:38 Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting 1:14 High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:07 IDOT High Speed Rail open house 1:15 Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Belleville East boys get road win at Columbia Belleville East coach Jeff Creek talks about the Lancers' 59-49 victory at Columbia on Saturday. Belleville East coach Jeff Creek talks about the Lancers' 59-49 victory at Columbia on Saturday. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

Belleville East coach Jeff Creek talks about the Lancers' 59-49 victory at Columbia on Saturday. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com