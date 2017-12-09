More Videos

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting 2:38

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 1:14

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

IDOT High Speed Rail open house 1:07

IDOT High Speed Rail open house

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer 1:15

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer

  • Belleville East boys get road win at Columbia

    Belleville East coach Jeff Creek talks about the Lancers' 59-49 victory at Columbia on Saturday.

Belleville East coach Jeff Creek talks about the Lancers' 59-49 victory at Columbia on Saturday. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com
Belleville East coach Jeff Creek talks about the Lancers' 59-49 victory at Columbia on Saturday. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

Boys Basketball

East boys basketball shakes off Columbia to end 3-game losing skid

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

December 09, 2017 11:33 PM

COLUMBIA

Belleville East used defense to shake a three-game losing streak Saturday.

The Lancers held high-scoring Columbia senior Jordan Holmes to three second-half points as they defeated the Eagles 59-49 in a nonconference game.

Holmes, a 6-foot guard, entered the game averaging 23.5 points but had just 15. It was his lowest production since he had 10 points last Feb. 3 against Central.

“Jaylen Lacey and Clayton Hughes both did a great job (on Holmes), but we also had a lot of help from our (other) guys,” East coach Jeff Creek said. “Jordan Holmes is an underrated player. He’s a great player. Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in. He gets his feet set and looks strong shooting the basketball.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He had a great first half. We luckily wore him down in the second.”

Holmes finished 6 of 18 from the field and was just 1 of 8 in the second half.

“Credit their defense,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said. “They did a nice job, especially denying him the ball. Jordan gets everything going with our offense.”

East, coming off a 64-37 defeat to visiting Belleville West on Friday, improved to 4-4. Junior Isaiah May led the Lancers with 17 points and five 3-pointers, all in the first half, Juniors Kienen Waller and Malik Williams had 11 apiece.

Williams banked-in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give East a 37-36 lead after three quarters. The Lancers then opened the fourth quarter by scoring six consecutive points to lead 42-36. They remained in control for the final six minutes.

“It just changed the perspective because then we had the lead going into the fourth,” Creek said of Williams’ 3-pointer, one of seven the Lancers made in the game.

Sandstrom agreed. His team had just taken a 36-34 lead on junior Riley Hubler’s 3-pointer.

“That 3 at the end of the third quarter was a huge momentum change,” he said. “We had fought back to take the lead and the kid made a 3 from 23 feet. The momentum switched.”

Jon Peterson, a 6-6 junior, led the Eagles (1-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. He scored all 13 of Columbia’s points in the fourth quarter when he made nine straight free throws.

“We’ve been struggling. We’re off to a slow start,” said Sandstrom, whose team committed 15 turnovers. “We had some stretches where we looked like we knew what we were doing. Hopefully, we can make those stretches a little bit longer and we can continue to get better.

“If you would have told me that we would be 1-4 right now, I would be like, ‘No way. No way.’”　

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Pause
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting 2:38

Savannah TIF request discussed at length at Shiloh meeting

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks 1:14

High-scoring senior leads Edwardsville to win over Kahoks

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

IDOT High Speed Rail open house 1:07

IDOT High Speed Rail open house

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer 1:15

Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer

  • Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

    Mark Smith chooses Illinois over Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Ohio State, to continue his basketball career.

Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

View More Video