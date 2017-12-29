Anticipating a stiff test, Belleville West had already practiced game-winning shot

More Videos 1:36 West's Brazil perfect from field in win over Collierville Pause 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 0:41 Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot 2:02 Madison County house engulfed by fire 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 4:45 Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. Belleville West senior guard Malachi Smith scored with 1.7 seconds left to give the Maroons a win over Confluence Academy in the quarterfinals of the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. Todd Eschman teschman@bnd.com

