West, Liddell extend win streak to 11 with victory in Highland Shootout

More Videos 1:01 New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis Pause 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 2:04 Belleville West senior leads Maroons past Alton 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 0:20 Crews battle house fire in New Athens 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

West beats Poplar Bluff at Highland Shootout Belleville West's EJ Liddell scored 26 points and blocked nine shots in the Maroons' 68-51 victory over Poplar Bluff (Mo.) on Saturday. Belleville West's EJ Liddell scored 26 points and blocked nine shots in the Maroons' 68-51 victory over Poplar Bluff (Mo.) on Saturday. For the News-Democrat jim@jjsphotographyplus.com

Belleville West's EJ Liddell scored 26 points and blocked nine shots in the Maroons' 68-51 victory over Poplar Bluff (Mo.) on Saturday. For the News-Democrat jim@jjsphotographyplus.com