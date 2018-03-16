Belleville West one win from state title after beating Elgin Larkin

Belleville West followed its familiar pattern Friday. After all, why mess with success?
The Maroons, as in previous postseason games this season, turned a close contest into a convincing victory as they shook the Elgin Larkin Royals 64-53 in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Carver Arena.
West (31-2) opened the game with a 9-0 surge, then employed a 21-6 run over a nine-minute stretch in the second and third quarters to put itself in the driver's seat and sent it the championship game against Evanston or Whitney Young at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
It's the first time in school history that West will play for a state title in basketball. The Maroons placed third in 1966.
"It's a great win. We didn't play our best game, but I thought we battled," said Maroons coach Joe Muniz, whose team's 26-23 advantage midway through the second quarter swelled to 47-29 with 2:42 to play in the third quarter. "(Larkin) battled and found a way to get it down to (seven). We just made clutch plays to prevail."
West junior EJ Liddell led all scorers with 24 points and set a Class 4A single-game state-tournament record with seven blocks. The former record of four had been set many times. Junior Keith Randolph Jr. recorded a double-double with 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while senior Malachi Smith and junior Lawrence Brazil III had eight points apiece.
The Maroons were unfazed by the presence of 6-foot-10 senior Jalen Shaw, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Royals (24-9). Four of Liddell's blocks were against Shaw, who was the biggest player West has seen all season.
"He's a really good player. He's a tall guy," Liddell said. "He takes up a lot of space in the lane. But I play a lot of people like that in the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit. It was a good battle."
Liddell said he expected to be able to be able to handle Shaw.
"I think I'm a great shot-blocker, so yeah," Liddell said.
Senior Anthony Lynch led Elgin Larkin with 16 points and added seven rebounds Senior Pierre Black came off the bench and scored 15 points, including 12 in the second half as he powered a Royals' comeback attempt with four 3-pointers.
Black hit back-to-back 3-pointers 40 seconds apart to whittle the Maroons' lead to 60-53 with 1:35 left, but West closed the door on Randolph's basket, a free throw by Randolph and a free throw by Liddell.
"They're a great team. That's my first thought," Larkin coach Deryn Carter said of the Maroons. "It was the first time I've seen them in person. That 9-0 run to start the game and the run in the second half put us up against the 8-ball. Against such a good team that has such a great, dominant presence (like Liddell), it's hard to fight back all the way."
