High School Football

October 22, 2016 12:19 AM

Week 9 high school football scores

News-Democrat

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Games

Althoff 37, Triad 7

Belleville West 41, Alton 7

Collinsville 35, Belleville East 28

East St. Louis 46, O’Fallon 14

Mater Dei 27, Waterloo 21

Edwardsville 49, Granite City 12

Freeburg 28, Salem 20

West Frankfort 33, Nashville 30

Centralia 50, Mascoutah 15

Columbia 48, Jerseyville J28

Crossroads Christian Academy 53, Cahokia 18

Herrin 24, Central 21

Highland 46, Charleston 14

Red Bud 42, Sparta 0

Wesclin 43, Carlyle 30

Piasa Southwestern 28, Roxana 24

Pinckneyville 57, Dupo 30

Vandalia 27, Greenville 26, OT

Alton Marquette 16, South Fork 6

DuQuoin 41, Murphysboro 21

Wood River 46, Mount Olive 7

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Benton 33

Carlinville 65, Litchfield 10

Eldorado 50, Chester 36

Illinois scores from around the state

Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Princeville 0

Algonquin (Jacobs) 14, Hampshire 7

Andrew 17, Stagg 6

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Biggsville West Central 8

Antioch 25, Grayslake North 20

Arcola 48, Oblong 14

Argenta-Oreana 42, Cumberland 28

Auburn 39, New Berlin 21

Aurora (West Aurora) 49, Geneva 7

Aurora Central Catholic 33, Elmwood Park 12

Barrington 54, Conant 7

Bartlett 34, Glenbard East 28

Beardstown 38, Winchester 28

Bismarck-Henning 29, Champaign St. Thomas More 28

Blue Island Eisenhower 58, Evergreen Park 14

Bradley-Bourbonnais 56, Harvey Thornton 20

Bureau Valley 46, Morrison 18

Burlington Central 41, Harvard 0

Byron 63, Winnebago 21

Cambridge-Alwood 56, Monmouth United 55

Camp Point Central (CSE) 41, North Greene 6

Carrollton 50, Concord (Triopia) 18

Carterville 56, Massac County 13

Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 0

Cerro Gordo 56, Martinsville 22

Chatham Glenwood 42, Lincoln 0

Clinton 42, Macon Meridian 14

Colfax Ridgeview 21, Fieldcrest 15

Crystal Lake South 43, West Chicago 14

Dakota 36, Galena 34

Danville 77, Bloomington 54

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) def. Palestine-Hutsonville, forfeit

Decatur St. Teresa 43, Shelbyville 18

Deerfield 34, Maine East 6

Dixon 44, North Boone 6

Downers North 28, Proviso West 20

Downs Tri-Valley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35

Dunlap 25, Canton 14

East Moline United 29, Rich South 0

Edwards County 22, Hamilton County 8

Elgin 26, Larkin 20, OT

Elmwood-Brimfield 42, Rushville-Industry 9

Erie-Prophetstown 35, Hall 16

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 28, El Paso-Gridley 20

Fairfield 8, Johnston City 0

Farmington 56, Lewistown 18

Fenwick 48, De La Salle 0

Fithian Oakwood 26, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 24

Forreston 44, Pecatonica 0

Freeport (Aquin) 48, Amboy-LaMoille 17

Galesburg 35, Peoria (H.S.) 28

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42, Mendota 8

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53, Heyworth 6

Gillespie 27, Staunton 20

Glenbard North 35, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14

Glenbard South 21, Riverside-Brookfield 7

Glenbrook North 42, Maine West 14

Glenbrook South 63, Niles North 17

Harrisburg 34, Carbondale 7

Havana 52, Abingdon 34

Herscher 55, Peotone 14

Highland Park 14, Vernon Hills 9

Hinsdale Central 21, Oak Park River Forest 12

Hinsdale South 35, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 18

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Bolingbrook 10

Hononegah 28, Rockford Guilford 21

Hoopeston/Schlarman Coop 40, Milford 34

Huntley 40, McHenry 0

IC Catholic 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0

Illini West (Carthage) 40, South Fulton 26

Illinois Valley Central 49, Macomb 26

Jacksonville 48, Springfield Southeast 10

Johnsburg 48, Marengo 3

Joliet Central 42, Romeoville 40

Kaneland 51, Ottawa 10

Kankakee 48, Pontiac 10

Kankakee (McNamara) 61, Lake Forest Academy 20

Kewanee 51, Rockridge 48

Kirkland Hiawatha 28, Luther North 0

Knoxville 42, Peoria Heights 34

Lake Forest 49, Waukegan 7

Lake Zurich 56, Mundelein 13

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24, East Dubuque 13

Lemont 54, Thornton Fractional North 6

Lena-Winslow 37, West Carroll 14

Leo 18, DePaul College Prep 12

LeRoy 43, Fisher 6

Leyden 21, Willowbrook 9

Libertyville 17, Zion Benton 7

Lincoln Park 22, Mather 14

Lincoln-Way East 28, Lockport 0

Lisle 28, Streator 13

Lisle (Benet Academy) 38, Carmel 14

Loyola 48, Brother Rice 37

Lyons 38, York 0

Mahomet-Seymour 33, Effingham 20

Maine South 52, Evanston Township 7

Manteno 63, Reed-Custer 6

Marion 50, Mattoon 38

Marist 41, Joliet Catholic 7

Maroa-Forsyth 27, North-Mac 19

Marshall 33, Lawrenceville 8

Metamora 49, East Peoria 6

Metea Valley 42, Lincoln Way Central 21

Milledgeville 20, Warren 16

Minooka 39, Plainfield South 20

Momence 35, Clifton Central 34

Monticello 68, Monmouth-Roseville 27

Montini 44, St. Francis 0

Morris 41, Geneseo 14

Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Warrensburg-Latham 41

Mt. Carmel 48, Mount Vernon 19

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 15, Calhoun 6

Mt. Zion 49, Rantoul 0

Naperville Central 17, Lake Park 14

Naperville North 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 17

Nazareth 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6

New Trier 56, Niles West 35

Newton 63, Paris 27

Niles Notre Dame 31, St. Viator 21

Normal Community 54, Champaign Central 14

Normal University 24, Moline 18

Normal West 49, Peoria Notre Dame 43

Oak Lawn Richards 53, Tinley Park 10

Olney East Richland 33, Casey-Westfield 6

Oregon 41, Rockford Christian 7

Oswego 43, Plainfield Central 6

Oswego East 46, Plainfield East 9

Ottawa Marquette 69, River Valley 0

Palatine 49, Schaumburg 21

Pana 35, Hillsboro 0

Pawnee 51, Nokomis 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Dwight 28

Pekin 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 49, Riverton 33

Plainfield North 47, Joliet West 7

Plano 48, Westmont 6

Pleasant Hill 1/8P.H.-Western Coop3/8 38, Jacksonville Routt 13

Pleasant Plains 34, Petersburg PORTA 0

Polo 41, Orangeville 14

Prairie Ridge 62, Dundee-Crown 0

Princeton 26, Sherrard 20

Providence 17, Chicago Mt. Carmel 6

Quincy 34, Quincy Notre Dame 7

Reavis 56, Oak Lawn Community 32

Red Hill 40, Flora 18

Rich Central 49, Rock Island Alleman 42

Richmond-Burton 34, Woodstock 20

Richwoods 33, Champaign Centennial 32, OT

River Ridge 44, Durand 6

Riverdale 28, Orion 14

Rockford Auburn 26, Freeport 21

Rockford Boylan 27, Belvidere North 7

Rockford East 49, Belvidere 20

Rockford Jefferson 42, Machesney Park Harlem 40

Rockford Lutheran 61, Stillman Valley 26

Rolling Meadows 37, Buffalo Grove 13

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Eisenhower 24

Sandburg 20, Lincoln Way West 14

Sandwich 62, Seneca 19

Sangamon Valley 42, Tri-County 20

Schurz def. Chicago Academy, forfeit

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville-Woodlawn 26, Carmi White County 7

Shepard 41, Argo 26

South Beloit def. Rockford Christian Life, forfeit

South Elgin 49, Aurora (East) 6

South Shore 54, Hyde Park 6

Springfield Lanphier 46, Decatur MacArthur 21

St. Charles East 63, Streamwood 14

St. Charles North 42, Batavia 35

St. Ignatius 16, St. Laurence 9

St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Fairbury Prairie Central 22

St. Rita 25, Marmion 23

Stark County 35, Oneida (ROWVA) 2

Sterling 43, DeKalb 42, 2OT

Sterling Newman 48, St. Bede 14

Stevenson 47, Gurnee Warren 6

Stockton 46, Ashton-Franklin Center 19

Sycamore 35, Rochelle 21

Taylorville 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Thornridge 15, Thornwood 0

Tolono Unity 24, Bloomington Central Catholic 23

Tremont 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0

Tuscola 52, Sullivan 7

Unity-Payson 36, Greenfield-Northwestern 14

Urbana 34, Peoria Manual 26

Villa Grove/Heritage 38, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6

Washington 35, Morton 21

Watseka 41, Gilman Iroquois West 24

Waubonsie Valley 17, Wheaton North 14

Wauconda 52, Grayslake Central 14

West Frankfort 33, Nashville 30

West Prairie 52, North Fulton 22

Westchester St. Joseph 32, Aurora Christian 26

Westminster Christian 43, Alden-Hebron 20

Westville 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Wheaton Academy 44, St. Edward 30

Wheeling 40, Hersey 7

Williamsville 55, Athens 13

Wilmington 34, Coal City 14

Woodstock North 23, Rock Falls 22, OT

Yorkville 49, LaSalle-Peru 10

Public League

First Round

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 34, Lindblom 7

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 40, Chicago (Lane) 12

Morgan Park 7, Westinghouse 0

Phillips 54, Robeson 6

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Althoff football moves to 9-0 as receiver has a big night

View more video

Sports Videos