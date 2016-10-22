Week 9 high school football scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Games
Althoff 37, Triad 7
Belleville West 41, Alton 7
Collinsville 35, Belleville East 28
East St. Louis 46, O’Fallon 14
Mater Dei 27, Waterloo 21
Edwardsville 49, Granite City 12
Freeburg 28, Salem 20
West Frankfort 33, Nashville 30
Centralia 50, Mascoutah 15
Columbia 48, Jerseyville J28
Crossroads Christian Academy 53, Cahokia 18
Herrin 24, Central 21
Highland 46, Charleston 14
Red Bud 42, Sparta 0
Wesclin 43, Carlyle 30
Piasa Southwestern 28, Roxana 24
Pinckneyville 57, Dupo 30
Vandalia 27, Greenville 26, OT
Alton Marquette 16, South Fork 6
DuQuoin 41, Murphysboro 21
Wood River 46, Mount Olive 7
Anna-Jonesboro 63, Benton 33
Carlinville 65, Litchfield 10
Eldorado 50, Chester 36
Illinois scores from around the state
Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Princeville 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 14, Hampshire 7
Andrew 17, Stagg 6
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 52, Biggsville West Central 8
Antioch 25, Grayslake North 20
Arcola 48, Oblong 14
Argenta-Oreana 42, Cumberland 28
Auburn 39, New Berlin 21
Aurora (West Aurora) 49, Geneva 7
Aurora Central Catholic 33, Elmwood Park 12
Barrington 54, Conant 7
Bartlett 34, Glenbard East 28
Beardstown 38, Winchester 28
Bismarck-Henning 29, Champaign St. Thomas More 28
Blue Island Eisenhower 58, Evergreen Park 14
Bradley-Bourbonnais 56, Harvey Thornton 20
Bureau Valley 46, Morrison 18
Burlington Central 41, Harvard 0
Byron 63, Winnebago 21
Cambridge-Alwood 56, Monmouth United 55
Camp Point Central (CSE) 41, North Greene 6
Carrollton 50, Concord (Triopia) 18
Carterville 56, Massac County 13
Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 0
Cerro Gordo 56, Martinsville 22
Chatham Glenwood 42, Lincoln 0
Clinton 42, Macon Meridian 14
Colfax Ridgeview 21, Fieldcrest 15
Crystal Lake South 43, West Chicago 14
Dakota 36, Galena 34
Danville 77, Bloomington 54
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) def. Palestine-Hutsonville, forfeit
Decatur St. Teresa 43, Shelbyville 18
Deerfield 34, Maine East 6
Dixon 44, North Boone 6
Downers North 28, Proviso West 20
Downs Tri-Valley 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35
Dunlap 25, Canton 14
East Moline United 29, Rich South 0
Edwards County 22, Hamilton County 8
Elgin 26, Larkin 20, OT
Elmwood-Brimfield 42, Rushville-Industry 9
Erie-Prophetstown 35, Hall 16
Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 28, El Paso-Gridley 20
Fairfield 8, Johnston City 0
Farmington 56, Lewistown 18
Fenwick 48, De La Salle 0
Fithian Oakwood 26, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 24
Forreston 44, Pecatonica 0
Freeport (Aquin) 48, Amboy-LaMoille 17
Galesburg 35, Peoria (H.S.) 28
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 42, Mendota 8
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53, Heyworth 6
Gillespie 27, Staunton 20
Glenbard North 35, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14
Glenbard South 21, Riverside-Brookfield 7
Glenbrook North 42, Maine West 14
Glenbrook South 63, Niles North 17
Harrisburg 34, Carbondale 7
Havana 52, Abingdon 34
Herscher 55, Peotone 14
Highland Park 14, Vernon Hills 9
Hinsdale Central 21, Oak Park River Forest 12
Hinsdale South 35, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 18
Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Bolingbrook 10
Hononegah 28, Rockford Guilford 21
Hoopeston/Schlarman Coop 40, Milford 34
Huntley 40, McHenry 0
IC Catholic 49, Bensenville (Fenton) 0
Illini West (Carthage) 40, South Fulton 26
Illinois Valley Central 49, Macomb 26
Jacksonville 48, Springfield Southeast 10
Johnsburg 48, Marengo 3
Joliet Central 42, Romeoville 40
Kaneland 51, Ottawa 10
Kankakee 48, Pontiac 10
Kankakee (McNamara) 61, Lake Forest Academy 20
Kewanee 51, Rockridge 48
Kirkland Hiawatha 28, Luther North 0
Knoxville 42, Peoria Heights 34
Lake Forest 49, Waukegan 7
Lake Zurich 56, Mundelein 13
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 24, East Dubuque 13
Lemont 54, Thornton Fractional North 6
Lena-Winslow 37, West Carroll 14
Leo 18, DePaul College Prep 12
LeRoy 43, Fisher 6
Leyden 21, Willowbrook 9
Libertyville 17, Zion Benton 7
Lincoln Park 22, Mather 14
Lincoln-Way East 28, Lockport 0
Lisle 28, Streator 13
Lisle (Benet Academy) 38, Carmel 14
Loyola 48, Brother Rice 37
Lyons 38, York 0
Mahomet-Seymour 33, Effingham 20
Maine South 52, Evanston Township 7
Manteno 63, Reed-Custer 6
Marion 50, Mattoon 38
Marist 41, Joliet Catholic 7
Maroa-Forsyth 27, North-Mac 19
Marshall 33, Lawrenceville 8
Metamora 49, East Peoria 6
Metea Valley 42, Lincoln Way Central 21
Milledgeville 20, Warren 16
Minooka 39, Plainfield South 20
Momence 35, Clifton Central 34
Monticello 68, Monmouth-Roseville 27
Montini 44, St. Francis 0
Morris 41, Geneseo 14
Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Warrensburg-Latham 41
Mt. Carmel 48, Mount Vernon 19
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 15, Calhoun 6
Mt. Zion 49, Rantoul 0
Naperville Central 17, Lake Park 14
Naperville North 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 17
Nazareth 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 6
New Trier 56, Niles West 35
Newton 63, Paris 27
Niles Notre Dame 31, St. Viator 21
Normal Community 54, Champaign Central 14
Normal University 24, Moline 18
Normal West 49, Peoria Notre Dame 43
Oak Lawn Richards 53, Tinley Park 10
Olney East Richland 33, Casey-Westfield 6
Oregon 41, Rockford Christian 7
Oswego 43, Plainfield Central 6
Oswego East 46, Plainfield East 9
Ottawa Marquette 69, River Valley 0
Palatine 49, Schaumburg 21
Pana 35, Hillsboro 0
Pawnee 51, Nokomis 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Dwight 28
Pekin 42, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 49, Riverton 33
Plainfield North 47, Joliet West 7
Plano 48, Westmont 6
Pleasant Hill 1/8P.H.-Western Coop3/8 38, Jacksonville Routt 13
Pleasant Plains 34, Petersburg PORTA 0
Polo 41, Orangeville 14
Prairie Ridge 62, Dundee-Crown 0
Princeton 26, Sherrard 20
Providence 17, Chicago Mt. Carmel 6
Quincy 34, Quincy Notre Dame 7
Reavis 56, Oak Lawn Community 32
Red Hill 40, Flora 18
Rich Central 49, Rock Island Alleman 42
Richmond-Burton 34, Woodstock 20
Richwoods 33, Champaign Centennial 32, OT
River Ridge 44, Durand 6
Riverdale 28, Orion 14
Rockford Auburn 26, Freeport 21
Rockford Boylan 27, Belvidere North 7
Rockford East 49, Belvidere 20
Rockford Jefferson 42, Machesney Park Harlem 40
Rockford Lutheran 61, Stillman Valley 26
Rolling Meadows 37, Buffalo Grove 13
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Eisenhower 24
Sandburg 20, Lincoln Way West 14
Sandwich 62, Seneca 19
Sangamon Valley 42, Tri-County 20
Schurz def. Chicago Academy, forfeit
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville-Woodlawn 26, Carmi White County 7
Shepard 41, Argo 26
South Beloit def. Rockford Christian Life, forfeit
South Elgin 49, Aurora (East) 6
South Shore 54, Hyde Park 6
Springfield Lanphier 46, Decatur MacArthur 21
St. Charles East 63, Streamwood 14
St. Charles North 42, Batavia 35
St. Ignatius 16, St. Laurence 9
St. Joseph-Ogden 42, Fairbury Prairie Central 22
St. Rita 25, Marmion 23
Stark County 35, Oneida (ROWVA) 2
Sterling 43, DeKalb 42, 2OT
Sterling Newman 48, St. Bede 14
Stevenson 47, Gurnee Warren 6
Stockton 46, Ashton-Franklin Center 19
Sycamore 35, Rochelle 21
Taylorville 41, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Thornridge 15, Thornwood 0
Tolono Unity 24, Bloomington Central Catholic 23
Tremont 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0
Tuscola 52, Sullivan 7
Unity-Payson 36, Greenfield-Northwestern 14
Urbana 34, Peoria Manual 26
Villa Grove/Heritage 38, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6
Washington 35, Morton 21
Watseka 41, Gilman Iroquois West 24
Waubonsie Valley 17, Wheaton North 14
Wauconda 52, Grayslake Central 14
West Frankfort 33, Nashville 30
West Prairie 52, North Fulton 22
Westchester St. Joseph 32, Aurora Christian 26
Westminster Christian 43, Alden-Hebron 20
Westville 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Wheaton Academy 44, St. Edward 30
Wheeling 40, Hersey 7
Williamsville 55, Athens 13
Wilmington 34, Coal City 14
Woodstock North 23, Rock Falls 22, OT
Yorkville 49, LaSalle-Peru 10
Public League
First Round
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 34, Lindblom 7
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 40, Chicago (Lane) 12
Morgan Park 7, Westinghouse 0
Phillips 54, Robeson 6
Comments