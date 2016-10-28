8A playoff preview: O’Fallon at Loyola Academy

1:17 Althoff football moves to 9-0 as receiver has a big night Pause

3:34 Football classic performances make Saturday a fun day of action

1:45 Mascoutah hitters hammer home a regional volleyball title

1:58 Viral surveillance video shows how metro-east vet's mums went missing

56:53 Opinion: 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

2:16 This skeleton will make you laugh

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:16 Senior helps O'Fallon win Class 4A volleyball regional title

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper