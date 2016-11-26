High School Football

November 26, 2016 7:37 PM

Flyers collect their eighth state football championship

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

CHAMPAIGN

The winningest high school football team in Illinois history added another championship trophy to its collection.

East St. Louis, a year removed from a teacher's strike that prematurely ended the 2015 season after five weeks, won its eighth state championship at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.

The Flyers blitzed Plainfield North, 26-13, following a template that has kept them unbeaten through 14 games.

Senior quarterback Reyondous Estes, who has given a verbal commitment to Missouri, found All-American wide receiver Jeff Thomas for a pair of long touchdown passes, while swarming defense held a Plainfield North offense that had averaged 37 points per game to just the two scores.

Eric Owens, a junior linebacker, returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, the longest in 7A championship game history.

The students and community will celebrate the Flyers return to the “City of Champions” with a pep rally and parade Monday. Students will rally in the school gym at 10 a.m. and a parade through East St. Louis will follow at 11 a.m.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

View more video

Sports Videos