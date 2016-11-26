Flyers collect their eighth state football championship

The winningest high school football team in Illinois history added another championship trophy to its collection.
East St. Louis, a year removed from a teacher's strike that prematurely ended the 2015 season after five weeks, won its eighth state championship at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.
The Flyers blitzed Plainfield North, 26-13, following a template that has kept them unbeaten through 14 games.
Senior quarterback Reyondous Estes, who has given a verbal commitment to Missouri, found All-American wide receiver Jeff Thomas for a pair of long touchdown passes, while swarming defense held a Plainfield North offense that had averaged 37 points per game to just the two scores.
Eric Owens, a junior linebacker, returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, the longest in 7A championship game history.
The students and community will celebrate the Flyers return to the “City of Champions” with a pep rally and parade Monday. Students will rally in the school gym at 10 a.m. and a parade through East St. Louis will follow at 11 a.m.
Comments