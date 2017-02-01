East St. Louis’ Thomas announces long-awaited decision

During an all-school assembly, with national media broadcasting live, East St. Louis senior wide receiver Jeff Thomas made his long-awaited college choice known — the University of Miami.
The Under Armour All-American, on a dais with seven other Flyers football players waiting to announce their own choices, Thomas told an ESPN audience he will continue his playing career with the Hurricanes.
His quarterback, Reyondous Estes, who had given previous verbal commitments to both Western Michigan and Missouri, announced that he will attend the University of Minnesota. Estes choose Minnesota to follow new head coach P.J. Fleck, who had recruited him to Western Michigan.
Estes will be joined in the Big 10 Conference by linebacker James Knight, who announced earlier this month that he will play at Illinois.
Other signings at East St. Louis:
▪ Tahler “T.J.” Cook: Clark Atlanta University
▪ Markevion Darough, defensive back: Clark Atlanta University
▪ Malcolm Bell, defensive back: Jones County Community College
▪ Ken Dixon, linebacker: Iowa Western Community College
▪ LaMontre Harvey, defensive line: Iowa Western Community College
This story will be updated. Check bnd.com for more information.
Comments