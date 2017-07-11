East St. Louis senior quarterback commits to Naval Academy

East St. Louis senior quarterback Christian Perez has given a verbal commitment to attend and play football at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, beginning in the 2018 season.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Perez announced his decision via his Twitter account Monday, choosing the Midshipmen over several other schools, including Indiana State University.
COMMITTED #GoNavy ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/0a1KoTApQ5— Christian Perez (@Yaboychristian1) July 11, 2017
Perez also made unofficial visits to Iowa and Miami, Florida.
The 2017 season will be the first in an East St. Louis uniform for Perez, who transferred from O’Fallon. The Panthers starting quarterback the past two years, Perez threw for over 2,400 yards and had 25 touchdown passes. During the 2016 season, Perez completed 114-of-234 attempts for 1,781 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Perez is expected to help fill the quarterback void at East St. Louis left by the graduation of Reyondous Estes, who will be a member of the University of Minnesota football team this season. East St. Louis is the defending Class 7A state champion.
A member of the American Athletic Conference, Navy finished 9-5 in 2016, losing to Louisiana Tech 48-45 in the Armed Forces Bowl.
