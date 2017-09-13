Football could come to Althoff’s campus sooner than expected

More Videos 1:38 Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers Pause 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Althoff's new stadium is almost ready The Althoff Crusaders could play their first-ever true home game two weeks earlier than expected as work on the new stadium is nearing completion. The Althoff Crusaders could play their first-ever true home game two weeks earlier than expected as work on the new stadium is nearing completion. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

