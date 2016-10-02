White-knuckle time for Cardinals on Sunday, but Matheny embraces moment

With every team playing at the same time Sunday afternoon, there was no way for the St. Louis Cardinals to avoid watching the scoreboard as they played Pittsburgh.
The only game of interest, besides their own, was the San Francisco Giants facing the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
“This is the first time we can truly say we have to pay attention,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, whose team needed a win and a Giants loss in order to play San Francisco in a tiebreaker Monday at Busch Stadium. “But, once again, we’ve got to take care of our business first. It will all be going on simultaneously, which is kind of cool.”
Matheny said he and the players should enjoy the moment rather than focusing on the pressure associated with being in a must-win situation.
“It’s really special where we are right now,” Matheny said. “The excitement of today and the fact that (with) game No. 162, we’re in a spot to keep playing. Let’s just do our job. We’ve got to have something happen on the other side. It’s out of our hands. But nonetheless, it’s there and it’s going to be paid attention to.”
Matheny acknowledged that he would be keeping one eye on his team and the other on the scoreboard. The players will likely be doing the same thing.
“I’m not going to tell you I’m not (watch the scoreboard),” Matheny said. “You’ll catch me, I’m sure. I look up there a lot already. There’s always something I’m looking for. You can’t help but glance over there. I would never tell the guys not to. How could you not on a day like today? That’s part of the excitement, too. It’s a privilege for us to be where we are right now.”
Matheny said before the game that his bullpen options will be thinner than they were Saturday in a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh.
Mike Leake wasn’t expected to be available because it is assumed he will be used in the potential tiebreaker Monday. Alex Reyes and Carlos Martinez were off-limits, as was Trevor Rosenthal, who threw three innings Saturday.
Reyes and Martinez have had “a long year,” Matheny said. “Both of them are feeling it from a long year. We just can’t do it.”
The Cardinals, therefore, were hoping for big things from longtime ace Adam Wainwright.
“We need him to be good,” Matheny said. “If not, we’re going to have to have some other guys step up, maybe guys in situations and in positions that they haven’t been. We’ve worked our bullpen as hard as anybody could work a bullpen just because of the importance of every game here for the last several weeks.
“With that being said, we would love Waino to go out and be Waino. We know he’ll compete. He’s a guy we want in a situation like this. We’ll just see how his stuff looks and adjust accordingly. It’s going to be a great challenge.”
No need for talk
Even with the ramifications of the game Sunday, Matheny said he felt no calling to discuss anything with his players before they took the field Sunday.
“I feel like it’s been this way for the last several weeks,” Matheny said. “Every games, it seems like it’s, ‘We’ve got to win.’ It feels the same.
“I keep telling you guys the same boring thing, but it actually comes out in the forefront at this time of the year. It feels like another game. That’s not to minimize today, but it’s also just not minimizing the others. If you buy into that theory, that thought philosophy, of training your mind that this is the most important game, this is the difference-maker, then you get to these situations and you feel like you’ve been there before.
“That truly does set you up for consistency.”
30 for Gyorko
Jedd Gyorko’s career-high 30 home runs have come in 397 at-bats, entering Sunday. Gyorko’s production has been one of the most plesant surprises of the season.
“I see it as if we could have been able to play him more, he could have maybe stayed on (the same) pace,” Matheny said. “Who knows? It’s really impossible. He’s made adjustments that have been able to help him improve.
“It’s impressive what Jedd has been able to do, and how he’s handled the different roles. There were times where he was going well, hitting a bunch of home runs. Next thing you know, he’s not even in the lineup. There wasn’t one time I saw this guy in a negative frame of mind. He was always ready. That’s truly his personality. It’s a selfless approach that wants to win that makes him a great addition to this club.”
Gyorko has played all four infield positions. Matheny said he could even envision Gyorko playing catcher in an emergency. He did not endorse Gyorko as an outfield candidate.
“There for a while, he was going to be our emergency guy (at catcher),” Matheny said of a role that was filled largely by Greg Garcia. “I don’t know about (the outfield). He potentially could. Just the ability to cover ground might be a stretch, but I wouldn’t put it past him. For a good bat, you’ll do just about anything.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
