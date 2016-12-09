Cardinals address major need with signing of Dexter Fowler

For the St. Louis Cardinals, there was more to Dexter Fowler than his ability on the baseball field.
The Cardinals on Friday signed the switch-hitting center fielder, formerly of the Chicago Cubs, to a five-year free-agent contract, hoping he will spark the top of the batting order.
“One of the things we wanted to address was athleticism, someone who could hit at the top of the order ... and find someone who was extremely confident on the basepaths,” Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said. “I think we were able to accomplish that.
“(But) Dexter Fowler is more than that. One of thing we’re so excited about is Dexter is a student of game. We think about him as a leader. He wants to lead. He’s someone who wants to be part of our community. He wants to be involved in the city of St. Louis.”
Fowler, who helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908 last year by batting .276 with a .393 on-base percentage, can’t wait to get started and has always been impressed by the Cardinals.
“This is a baseball city,” said Fowler, who will wear No. 25. “The fans, every time you come here, you see red everywhere. That’s awesome to see. Even going through our parade (in Chicago), you saw Cardinals fans out there. They’ve won World Series (and) they’re poised to be back in the World Series and win again. That was a big part of my decision as well.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments