Cardinals’ Reyes to undergo MRI on right elbow

St. Louis Cardinals prized rookie right-hander Alex Reyes was scheduled to have an MRI on his pitching elbow Tuesday afternoon.
Reyes, 22, was scheduled to throw in the Cardinals’ first official workout for pitchers and catchers, but he did not make the appearance.
The Cardinals said Reyes had not been medically cleared.
There is concern that Reyes, who was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 12 games and five starts last season, will require season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Reyes was expected to be in the Cardinals’ rotation. If he is unable to pitch, the Cardinals have in-house options with right-handers Michael Wacha, former closer Trevor Rosenthal and rookie Luke Weaver, who also made his major-league debut last year.
Wacha, however, has had injury woes of his own. He missed more than a month last season with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.
Another starting candidate, left-hander Marco Gonzales, had Tommy John surgery in April 2016 and threw from the mound for the first time since the procedure Friday.
