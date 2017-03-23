For $29.99 a month, you can attend all the Cardinals’ home games

The St. Louis Cardinals have introduced the Cardinals Ballpark Pass, a ticket subscription service that enables fans to attend as many home games as they want each month for a fee of $29.99.
On sale now, the Cardinals Ballpark Pass covers all home games except Opening Day on April 2 and will be utilized in conjunction with the MLB.com Ballpark mobile app.
On each game date, Cardinals Ballpark Pass subscribers will receive a standing-room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the Ballpark app.
“The Cardinals Ballpark Pass gives our fans another flexible and affordable option to take in a Cardinals game at their leisure,” said Joe Strohm, vice president of ticket sales. “We believe this ticket subscription service is a perfect fit for millennials and young professionals that may be a bit more spontaneous in planning their visits to Busch Stadium.”
With a standing-room ticket, fans can attend the game, pregame activities and from the Budweiser Bowtie Bar in the Left Field porch, the Ford Plaza in center field, the Perficient Perch in the Infield Pavilion or the Riverview Corner in the Right Field Pavilion, among other areas.
Fans entering Busch Stadium with the digital standing-room ticket are eligible to receive promotional giveaway items at the gate for each game.
The Cardinals Ballpark Pass will automatically renew each month.
