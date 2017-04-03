Cardinals, Piscotty on verge of contract extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Monday at Busch Stadium, where it is believed they will announce a contract extension for right fielder Stephen Piscotty.
Piscotty will become the fifth significant player the Cardinals have come to terms with in the last five months, following catcher Yadier Molina ($60 million, three years), reliever Brett Cecil ($30.5 million, four years), center fielder Dexter Fowler ($82.5 million, five years) and right-hander Carlos Martinez ($51 million, five years).
Piscotty, 26, batted .273 with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs in 153 games last season. As a rookie in 2015, the right-handed hitter batted .305 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games. He was 1-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts Sunday in the Cardinals’ 4-3 Opening Day victory over the Chicago Cubs.
The Cardinals on Sunday announced the extension for Molina that will keep the seven-time All-Star catcher in St. Louis through the 2020 season.
