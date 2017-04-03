St. Louis Cardinals

April 3, 2017 10:09 AM

Cardinals, Piscotty on verge of contract extension

By Todd Eschman and David Wilhelm

Belleville News-Democrat

ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis Cardinals have scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Monday at Busch Stadium, where it is believed they will announce a contract extension for right fielder Stephen Piscotty.

Piscotty will become the fifth significant player the Cardinals have come to terms with in the last five months, following catcher Yadier Molina ($60 million, three years), reliever Brett Cecil ($30.5 million, four years), center fielder Dexter Fowler ($82.5 million, five years) and right-hander Carlos Martinez ($51 million, five years).

Piscotty, 26, batted .273 with 22 home runs and 85 RBIs in 153 games last season. As a rookie in 2015, the right-handed hitter batted .305 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games. He was 1-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts Sunday in the Cardinals’ 4-3 Opening Day victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals on Sunday announced the extension for Molina that will keep the seven-time All-Star catcher in St. Louis through the 2020 season.

Return for updates.

Related content

St. Louis Cardinals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New Cardinals pitcher John Gant talks spring training experience

View more video

Sports Videos