Lynn throws 98 pitches in first game since 2015

Lance Lynn lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (earned) on five hits. It was his first game since Oct. 10, 2015, in the NL Division Series against the Cubs.
Lynn, who missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, walked one and struck out four. He was encouraged with his 98-pitch performance.
“Yeah, except for the two runs I gave up,” he said. “I like to go deeper, obviously. The pitch count got up there a little bit. I was being a little too fine as the game went on instead of attacking like I did early on.
“But for the most part, I was making pitches and everything felt good. I just try to do everything I can to give the team a chance to win.”
