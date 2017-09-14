Here’s how this Gibault grad ended up grooming the next wave of Cardinals stars

More Videos 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting Pause 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:34 Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 1:05 East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Credit Cardinals' run to Clapp, Unger and Memphis Millennials Memphis has had 61 different players on its 2017 roster, playing for Waterloo native Craig Unger. Among those called up to the Cardinals this season are outfielders Harrison Bader and Magneuris Sierra, shortstop Paul DeJong, first baseman Luke Voit and pitchers Jack Flaherty and John Brebbia. Memphis has had 61 different players on its 2017 roster, playing for Waterloo native Craig Unger. Among those called up to the Cardinals this season are outfielders Harrison Bader and Magneuris Sierra, shortstop Paul DeJong, first baseman Luke Voit and pitchers Jack Flaherty and John Brebbia. David Wilhelm dwilhelm@bnd.com

