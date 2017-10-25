Highland cancer patient’s signed Rizzo photo went missing. Here’s how he made it better.

More Videos 1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey Pause 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 3:28 Former Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee reflects on '87 team 2:01 Raw Video: Restored Video of Apollo 11 moonwalk 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 1:58 Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news. Abby Schrage, 12, of Highland, is a cancer patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital. She had an autographed picture of Cubs player Anthony Rizzo that was stolen. He sent her another picture and a jersey after hearing the news.

