Cardinals expected to hire Maddux as pitching coach

The St. Louis Cardinals search for a pitching coach may have reached its end.
National baseball writer Ken Rosenthal reports that the team is set to hire Mike Maddux after two seasons with the Washington Nationals.
Washington fired manager Dusty Baker and announced it would let his assistants' contracts expire. Still, there was some speculation in Washington media that Maddux could be retained.
Maddux, 56, pitched 15 years in the major leagues, spending four years with the Philadelphia Phillies before moving on to eight other clubs. He went right to work as a pitching coach, beginning in the Houston Astros' minor league system. He has since worked for the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Maddux has a reputation for turning pitchers into All-Stars, notably Yu Darvish and Neftali Feliz.
In 2011, five pitchers on his staff in Texas won at least 13 games, with CJ Wilson and Derek Holland leading the rotation to the American League Championship. The Rangers eventually lost the World Series to the Cardinals in seven games.
Maddux also has worked with Stephen Strasburg in Washington. He is the older brother of Baseball Hall of Famer and 300-game winner Greg Maddux.
Comments