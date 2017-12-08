Stanton’s trade list doesn’t include Cardinals or Giants

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Greg Mish of Sirius XM radio in Miami, there are four teams on Giancarlo Stanton's list of acceptable trade destinations.
The presumed favorites to swing a deal with the reigning National League MVP -- the Cardinals and Giants -- are not among them.
Mish reported last Thursday that Stanton's list includes the four teams that reached last year's two league championship series -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. None of those teams are known to have been an aggressive suitor for Stanton, who is available because of the Marlins' publicly-stated goal of shedding payroll.
Ten years and $295 million remain on Stanton's 13-year deal with Miami.
The Cardinals and Giants have been at the most aggressive in their offers and have been the center of trade speculation as the MLB winter meetings approach this weekend. Miami has agreed in principle to deals offered by both teams.
The Cardinals have reportedly build their end of a trade around right-handed pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara and may also have included starter Michael Wacha and outfielder-first baseman Jose Martinez, according to the venezuelan baseball site, Los bigleaguers. The Gians have reportedly offered pitcher Tyler Beede, outfielder Heliot Ramos, infielder Christian Arroyo and outfielder Chris Shaw.
The Cardinals' offer is believed to be favored by the Marlins because it includes more prospects and an agreement to take on more of Stanton's remaining contract.
Stanton's full no-trade power, however, has complicated potential deals from the start. He has been clear in his preference to play on the west coast, in particular Los Angeles, where he grew up.
It's possible that Stanton could refuse any trade and stay in Miami, which has warned him that doing so would make him the star of a talent-depleted team for the term of his remaining contract.
