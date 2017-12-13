Cardinals acquire Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna

Five days after off-season prize Giancarlo Stanton refused a trade to St. Louis, the Cardinals have acquired another Miami Marlins slugger to add a deep-ball threat to the middle of their lineup.
According to both Craig Mish of Sirius XM Radio in Miami and national baseball writer Bob Nightengale, the Cardinals on Wednesday acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
Other players involved in the trade have not yet been made public, though the Marlins reportedly coveted starting pitcher Sanda Alcantara.
The Cardinals showed interest in Ozuna even before a previous trade agreement with the Marlins fell through when Stanton exercised his full no-trade authority.
Stanton is the reigning National League Most Valuable Player thanks to his major-league best 59 home runs and 132 RBIs in 2017, but Ozuna received MVP votes as well.
The 27-year-old outfielder had a break-out year with a .312 batting average, 37 home runs and 124 RBIs. He had a .376 on-base percentage, a .548 slugging average and an OPS of .924. All are career bests.
Ozuna also won his first Gold Glove award in 2017 and likely play center field for the Cardinals. Cardinals officials met with incumbent center fielder Dexter Fowler, last season’s free agent acquisition, about moving to one of the corner outfield position.
Ozuna made $3.5 million in 2017 and is arbitrational eligible this offseason, projected to receive a bump to $11 million. He can be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.
Both Ozuna and Stanton were made available under the Marlins’ new ownership group, which made public its intent to slash payroll and rebuild with younger, cost-controlled players. The Cardinals remain a good trade partner because of their organizational depth, rash of outfield talent and new revenues tied to a billion-dollar television rights contract.
Depending on the chips the Cardinals surrendered in the trade, they would have an outfield of Ozuna, Fowler and Tommy Pham, who also had a break-out season with a .306 average and 23 home runs.
That scenario leaves Steven Piscotty and Randal Grichuk as the odd-men out.
The Cardinals also remain in search of a closer. St. Louis has been connected to talks for Tampa Bay Rays closer Alex Colome, who led the American League with 47 saves last season.
With Stanton and the remaining $295 million of his contract now off the table, the Cardinals could pivot from Colome and make a bid for free agent Wade Davis. Davis, 32, saved 32 games in his only season with the Chicago Cubs and was paid $10 million.
