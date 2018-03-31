Holland assigned to Class A Palm Beach for conditioning as Cardinals make a trade, other roster moves

The St. Louis Cardinals Saturday made more moves to bolster their pitching depth, including announcing the free agent deal with closer Greg Holland.
The terms of Holland's deal still were not officially disclosed, but multiple sources have confirmed it will be for one year and $14 million with various benchmark incentives that could pay him an additional $550,000.
Holland, 32, is a three-time all-star, twice with the Kansas City Royals and with the Colorado Rockies when he saved a National League-best 41 games. He was dominant in the first half of the season, closing 28 of 29 attempts with a 1.62 ERA. A rocky August in which he allowed 14 earned run in 9.1 innings distorted his season statistics.
He'll spend 10 days conditioning with the Class A Palm Beach Redbirds before joining the Cardinals in St. Louis, likely for an April 9-11 series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Alex Reyes was moved from the 10-day to 60-day disabled list. Reyes, 23, missed all of last season with Tommy John ligament replacement surgery on his right elbow. The move to the 60-day DL does not alter his projected May 1 return.
LUCAS TRADED
The Cardinals also acquired right-handed pitcher Casey Meisner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed minor league relief pitcher Josh Lucas.
Lucas appeared in five games last year for the Cardinals. He last year led triple-A Memphis with 17 saves.
Meisner, 22, was originally a third round draft pick by the New York Mets out of Cypress Woods (Texas) High School in 2013. On July 27, 2015, Meisner was traded to the Athletics for RHP Tyler Clippard and cash considerations.
The 6-foot-7 hurler is a two-time minor league All-Star, once in the South Atlantic League in 2015 and again in the hitter-friendly California League in 2017. He finished the 2017 season with Midland (AA) of the Texas League.
Last season, Meisner was 10-9 with a 4.04 ERA over 24 starts (28 appearances) between Stockton (A) and Midland. The Cardinals will assign him to class AA Springfield.
CECIL ON DL
Left-handed relief pitcher Brett Cecil was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. The Cardinals recalled left-hander Ryan Sherriff from Memphis to take his place.
Cecil appeared in a season-opening loss in New York Thursday, allowing one hit in a third-inning of work. John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, said Cecil reported after the game that his shoulder didn't feel right, but doesn't believe the injury is serious.
Sherriff, 27, made 13 relief appearances with the Cardinals in 2017 posting a 2-1 record with a 3.14 ERA. He struck out 15 batters in 14.1 innings pitched.
