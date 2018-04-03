The Cardinals want you to write their new team song

Cardinals Nation is being called upon — not for just its cheering prowess this spring, but also for its musical talent.
The St. Louis baseball team is looking for a new song, it announced on its Major League Baseball page.
The site says Cards Music can be "a team fight son, a fan anthem, a bird ballad, an adrenaline pumping, rally-generating, stadium rocking fan chant or any catchy tune that celebrates the St. Louis Cardinals so long as it is a completely original work."
The prize is a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to see the song professionally recorded.
Never miss a local story.
You must be 18 to enter, and employees are not eligible to enter. The contest started at 9 a.m. March 28 and closes June 22. Go to cardinals.com/MusicContest to enter.
Other restrictions apply, go to the music rules to find out more.
“Few things go better together than music and baseball,” said Ron Watermon, vice president of communications for the St. Louis Cardinals, to KMOX News Radio. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for one of our fans to showcase their musical talent to our millions of fans, while also putting their mark on the Cardinals’ soundtrack.”
Comments