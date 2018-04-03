Cardinals send Gyorko to 10-day DL, recall Bader from Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list prior to their game Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Outfielder Harrison Bader, the team's 2017 Minor League Player of the Year, was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.
Gyorko was pulled from the Cardinals' 8-4 win over the Brewers on Monday with a strained hamstring. He has three hits in his first six at-bats of the season.
Bader, 23, made his major-league debut last season, appearing in 32 games, hitting three home runs in his first 11 games.
He posted a .283 batting mark with 20 home runs at Memphis last season, starting 111 of his 117 games in center field.
The right-handed-hitting Bader appeared in 21 games this spring, batting .313 (15-for-48). He finished second on the team with his seven Grapefruit League doubles.
