Why should the Cardinals bat Carpenter leadoff? History makes the compelling case.

When Matt Carpenter was the Cardinals' leadoff man, he sure looked like he'd eventually be the perfect No. 3 hitter.
He hit for power (28 home runs in 2015) and average (.318 in '13), scored runs (126 in 2012) and drove them home (84 RBIs in '15).
Now that manager Mike Matheny has cemented Carpenter into the three hole or the Cardinals' lineup, it looks like he'd be of more help back at the top.
OK, I know what you're saying to yourself. You're looking at that robust .185 batting average through 16 games and thinking Carpenter should be batting below the pitcher. I'd suggest we wait out a more representative sample size before booking that one-way ticket to Memphis.
In the meantime, the Cardinals have struggled to score runs everywhere but Cincinnati's Great American Bandbox. They currently rank eighth in baseball in team batting average but just 21st in runs scored, and the incumbent leadoff man Dexter Fowler is off to his own sluggish start.
It would be a good time for a lineup shuffle and there's a lot of history that says Carpenter is still Matheny's best bet up top.
Carpenter's career statistical splits make the compelling case. His production in the leadoff spot versus everywhere else in the lineup is, in fact, glaring.
Based on his 935 career at bats in the second through ninth positions, this is what he would average over 162-game season: .238 avg./.341 on-base/27 doubles/4 triples/14 home runs/73 runs scored.
Now here are the same averages based on his 2,191 at bats at leadoff: .291 avg./.391 on-base/48 doubles/5 triples/ 21 home runs/116 runs scored.
Given all that's been written on the subject over the years, it probably doesn't shock you to see Carpenter hits 54 points higher from the top of the order. But look at his power numbers: his slugging percentage in the leadoff spot is .487 and just .391 everywhere else in the lineup.
Even his calling-card ability to reach base is notably better when he's at the top: His on-base percentage is .391 leading off and .341 elsewhere.
Carpenter himself bristles at the on-going narrative that says he can't hit anywhere but leadoff.
"I don't buy into, 'He doesn’t hit as well in these other positions,'" he says. "I just don’t think I’ve had enough opportunity in those spots to really truthfully be able to give a good explanation for it.”
What explanation is needed? The numbers tell the story and the Cardinals have a need.
Fowler could be moved down to No. 2 while Tommy Pham bats third. Or Carlos Marinez can move from fifth to third and Fowler could slide to the No. 7 or 8 spot until he catches on.
The Cardinals have several available options for filling that No. 3 spot in the lineup.
But there is only one obvious solution at leadoff.
