Cardinals place Wainwright on 10-day disabled list

The St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday placed right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation of his right elbow.
The move is retroactive to April 20, meaning he'll miss his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the New York Mets.
This is Wainwright's sixth time on the disabled list, including a 10-day stint at the start of this season because of a strained hamstring. He also missed the 2011 after Tommy John ligament replacement surgery in his throwing elbow.
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny described Sunday's move as precautionary.
"He realizes he doesn't want it to get to the level it was before — what can he do proactively instead of being reactive and have it flare up?" Matheny said. "He's on a good program to get a little more rest and a little more treatment to get ahead of it."
Wainwright Tweeted his confidence in a speedy recovery: "All will be well in a few days," he said.
To fill Wainwright's place on the roster, the Cardinals recalled reliever John Brebbia from triple-A Memphis.
Brebbia, who was optioned to Memphis on April 19, gained a save that night with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and four strikeouts in the Redbirds 2-1 win at Omaha. He appeared in two games in relief for St. Louis earlier this season following an April 8 recall from Memphis, working a pair of scoreless innings.
Wainwright posted his first win of the 2018 campaign last Tuesday in a 5-3 decision over the Cubs. Wainwright is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in his three starts (15.2 IP) this season.
