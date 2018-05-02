Once a Cardinals killer, Bud Norris has emerged as St. Louis' unlikely closer

SHARE COPY LINK St. Louis Cardinals Mike Matheny talks about the start of right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez and the future of Bud Norris as a closer following his team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium. Todd Eschman

St. Louis Cardinals Mike Matheny talks about the start of right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez and the future of Bud Norris as a closer following his team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium. Todd Eschman