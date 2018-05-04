Cardinals unveil fan, committee picks for 2018 Hall of Fame class

The St. Louis Cardinals on Friday released the names of the former players who will make up their Hall of Fame class of 2018.
More than 60,000 fans logged into the team's website between March 1 and April 12 to cast their ballots and elect base burglar Vince Coleman and slugger Ray Lankford to the Redbirds' red-blazer club, which represents the franchise's history on the field on opening day and other special occasions.
The 15-member red-ribbon committee that selects the fan-vote ballot's each year, also selected pitcher Harry "The Cat" Brecheen as the veteran inductee.
The three will be formally inducted Aug. 18, prior to the Cardinals' 6:15 p.m. game with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Coleman burst onto the scene in 1985 by stealing 110 bases as a rookie, a MLB record that still stands today, and winning National League Rookie of the Year honors. He led the National League in stolen bases each of his six seasons as the Cardinals' primary left fielder and was a two-time All-Star.
A member of two National League pennant winning teams in 1985 and 1987, Coleman’s 549 career stolen bases rank him second in franchise history behind Lou Brock.
Over his 13 seasons in St. Louis, Lankford recorded five 20-20 seasons, including four consecutive from 1995-1998. Lankford is the only player in Cardinals history with at least 200 home runs and 200 steals; he ranks fifth in franchise history in both categories.
He hit more home runs (123) in Busch Stadium II than any other player. The former center fielder was an All-Star in 1997 and still ranks in the Cardinals' top 10 in runs (9th), total bases (10th), doubles (9th), RBI (8th), walks (5th) and game-winning RBIs (T-2nd).
Brecheen, who died in 2004 at the age of 89, spent his entire 12-year career in St. Louis, including a final season with the Browns in 1953.
He was a staff stalwart of the St. Louis Swifties era of the '40s, helping the Cardinals to 105 wins in both 1943 and 1944, and 98 wins in 1946. All three teams were National League pennant winners, with the later two capturing World Series championships.
Brecheen's best season was in 1948, when he went 20-7 and led the league with a 2.24 ERA, seven shutouts and 149 strikeouts. His career record was 133-92 (a .591 winning percentage) with a 2.92 ERA.
Only players from the past 40 years are eligible for the fan vote. They must have played at least three seasons in St. Louis and have been retired at least three years.
Players who have been out of the game for more than 40 years fall into a veterans category and are elected in a secret ballot by the red-ribbon committee.
Others on the ballot were Keith Hernandez, John Tudor, Scott Rolen and closers Jason Isringhausen and Lee Smith.
Cardinals Hall of Fame Members
Jim Bottomley, Ken Boyer, Sam Breadon, Lou Brock, Jack Buck, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., Chris Carpenter, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Curt Flood, Bob Forsch, Frank Frisch, Bob Gibson, Chick Hafey, Jesse Haines, Whitey Herzog, Rogers Hornsby, George Kissell, Tony La Russa, Marty Marion, Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, Willie McGee, Mark McGwire, Joe Medwick, Johnny Mize, Terry Moore, Stan Musial, Branch Rickey, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Enos Slaughter, Ozzie Smith, Billy Southworth, Bruce Sutter and Joe Torre.
