Highland's Odorizzi helps spark Twins' victory over Cardinals

Highland High School graduate Jake Odorizzi talks about his showing Tuesday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. Odorizzi allowed one run on two hits in five innings as he improved to 3-2 in the Minnesota Twins' 7-1 victory at Busch Stadium. David Wilhelm

