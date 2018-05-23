Ozuna a scratch against Royals, O'Neill batting cleanup

The St. Louis Cardinals have scratched left fielder Marcell Ozuna from Wednesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals.
Tyler O'Neill will take his place in left field and bat fourth behind Jose Martinez in the Cardinals lineup. No reason was given the change at this time.
O'Neill was recalled from triple-A Memphis to take the roster spot of injured shortstop Paul DeJong and has been on a hot streak since. Over the last seven days entering Wednesday's interleague game, O'Neill was hitting .471 with three home runs and six RBIs over 17 at bats.
Ozuna, meanwhile, has shown some life since the Royals arrived in town Monday. The Cardinals' everyday cleanup hitter has hit just .217 over the last week and is batting .253 with three home runs and 22 RBIs on the season. But he's hit safely in five of seven at bats during the current series.
