Cardinals draft former O’Fallon pitcher Chris Holba in 11th round

The St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday used their 11th pick in the 2018 first-year player draft to take O'Fallon's Chris Holba, a right-handed pitcher.
The 2015 graduate of O'Fallon Township High School recently completed his third season at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., where he was 9-1 with a 2.99 ERA.
USA Baseball included Holba on its 40-man midseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List last April. The award is presented annually to the top amateur player in the country and includes among its past winners Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant.
The recognition was particularly gratifying after what he went through a year ago. Holba, pitching against the Houston Cougars, took a line drive to face, fracturing orbital bones above his right eye.
That was on April 7, 2017. He was back on the mound by May 16, earning the win with two innings of relief wearing a protective cage on his face.
The injury is reminiscent of that suffered by Cardinals minor-league pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon, who carried a permanent scar and dent on his head with his return to the mound in the spring.
His health restored for the spring of 2018, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Holba, who will turn 22 in August, has been a model of consistency on the hill for ECU. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his starts, has walked more than two just once, and struck out at least eight batters in three starts.
The Pirates qualified for the NCAA regional in Greenville.
Holba had an outstanding senior season for O'Fallon, going 8-2 with a 0.87 ERA in a team-high 89 innings. He struck out 108 batters. He and Bradley Harrison, who just completed a breakout sophomore season at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, led the Panthers to a 30-win, sectional-championship season in 2015.
Holba throws four- and one-seam fastballs between 88 and 92 mph. He also throws a "slurve" — combination of a slider and curveball — and a changeup. He was born in Sindelfingen, Germany, and raised in the military family of parents Bob and Jane Holba.
Three players from ECU have so far been drafted, Holba included. The others were outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who went to the San Diego Padres in the fifth round, and infielder Connor Litton, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round.
