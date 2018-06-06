Former Mater Dei pitcher Trevor Richards will get start against Cardinals Wednesday

Mater Dei graduate Trevor Richards has been recalled by the Miami Marlins for the second time this season.
This time, he'll join the team in St. Louis and Busch Stadium where he'll get the start against his hometown Cardinals. First pitch in the last of a three-game series is 12:15 p.m.
Richards made his first major league start against the Boston Red Sox on April 2. He took the loss and was later sent back to triple-A with an 0-2 record and 4.94 ERA. He has since posted a 2.06 ERA with 37 strikeouts and just four walks in 39 innings with New Orleans.
Richards has risen quickly through the Marlins' minor-league ranks since being signed away from the Gateway Grizzlies in July 2016.
Despite being sidelined early with allergies, he had a standout spring training for the Marlins. In 12 Grapefruit League innings, Richards allowed just one earned run with nine strikeouts and twice outpitched National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.
Richards was the Marlins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017 when he was 12-11 with a 2.53 ERA in 27 games, 25 of them starts, between High-Class A and Double-A. He walked 30 and struck out 158 in 146 innings, allowing six homers and a .218 average.
