Blues, Blackhawks alumni try to turn back clock for Winter Classic

Watching future Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur at a recent St. Louis Blues alumni team workout session, defenseman Jamie Rivers was blown away.
“He was standing on his head,” said Rivers, who will join a star-studded Blues Alumni team to take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Busch Stadium. “He made a couple of post-to-post back-door saves, glove saves and a save on a breakaway where he’s throwing out the poke check, throws it down and plays the puck.
“I was like ‘... Marty can still play.’ I know he hasn’t been retired all that long, but it just goes to show you that’s the level of a Hall of Famer.”
Some of the greatest players in Blues history will be on display at the game, including Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, Adam Oates and Peter Stastny.
The Blues roster also includes fan favorites like Keith Tkachuk, Kelly Chase, Barret Jackman, Dallas Drake and Pierre Turgeon. Many Blues alumni that live in the St. Louis area routinely skate on their own once or twice a week every year, but others have recently joined the group trying to find that old hockey magic.
“It’s amazing because it doesn’t take long for these guys,” Rivers said. “Nobody looks like they once did, but you can see why these guys were such great hockey players.”
Will fans be treated to Oates setting up Hull for a goal the way they did so many times during their magical time in St. Louis? Will Federko and Gretzky recreate their scoring prowess and will Kelly Chase try to stir things up the way he used to throughout his career?
“The perfect storm”
Rivers said seeing St. Louis become the center of the hockey universe for an event of this magnitude is truly special. More than 40,000 fans are expected for both the Alumni Game on Saturday and the Winter Classic at noon on Monday, creating a hockey synergy unlike any the St. Louis downtown area has ever experienced.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It’s long overdue but kind of perfect timing for everything. It’s the perfect storm and it’s great for the city of St. Louis.”
While the Blues were popular before Hull joined the team in a 1987 trade with the Calgary Flames, his scoring exploits created legions of new fans. He also made hockey a much bigger part of the local landscape, paving the way for new ice rinks to be constructed; eventually, the Blues got a new home at Scottrade Center after the St. Louis Arena became outdated.
Hull, now 52, had a franchise-record 527 goals along with 936 points in 744 games with the Blues. Hull’s 936 points are second only to Federko (1.073) in Blues history, and Hull’s NHL career totals include 741 goals (fourth in NHL history) and 1,391 points (22nd all-time) in 1,269 games.
Gretzky joined the Blues late in his career in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. He was here for only 31 games in 1996, contributing 10 goals and 37 points while helping the Blues reach the Western Conference semifinals.
After a memorable double-overtime, 1-0 Game 7 loss at Detroit that knocked the Blues out of the playoffs, Gretzky left the Blues and signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent. His relationship with then-Blues coach Mike Keenan, as with several other players during that era, was not the best.
Rivers is interested to see how things go once the alumni version of the Blues-Blackhawks rivalry is rekindled on the ice at Busch Stadium.
“It should be interesting. Everybody’s competitive and it’s fun and games the first five minutes or so and as the game goes on and things happen, I honestly feel like this game has the potential of picking up a lot of speed competition-wise.”
Heated rivalry
While the Blues eliminating the Blackhawks in the first round of the playoffs last spring helped add more fire to the rivalry, Rivers thinks it was even more intense in previous decades.
“The rivalries were so much more heated,” he said. “I don’t mean any disrespect to today’s rivalry, but there were wars that were fought back in the day — and it wasn’t always on the ice, either. The fans were going at it in the stands and the players were going at it on the ice.
“It was a rivalry in every sense of the word. There’s still a lot of dislike for each other’s logos.”
Current Blues broadcaster Darren Pang will recreate his role as a Blackhawks goaltender in the game, though another ex-Hawks goalie Blues fans loved to hate — Ed Belfour — is not on the roster.
Forward Jamal Mayers played for both teams, but will be wearing a Blackhawks uniform this time.
Rivers said Blues fans he has talked to are filled with excitement for the two outdoor games at Busch Stadium.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a part of something like this, whether you go to both games or one of the other, it’s an opportunity that probably won’t present itself ever again.”
Rivers played with MacInnis and Pronger and wonders if the once menacing “Prongs” will still be as active with that long stick in an alumni game situation.
“That’s going to be interesting,” Rivers said. “The first guy who tucks it through his legs and goes around it is going to get bit in the back of the legs by the rattlesnake.”
That’s Rivers-talk for an opponent feeling the swipe of Pronger’s stick.
Rivers said he broke into the league on defense with Murray Baron, but MacInnis was his first extended defense partner.
When the pair hit the ice for some recent practices, Rivers was amazed at the Hall of Famer’s talent level.
“We haven’t played together in God knows how long and we get out there and just kind of know where each other is at still,” Rivers said. “It’s so much fun to do that again.”
Rivers credits the early founders of the Blues Alumni Association as a reason so many former Blues players continue to live in the St. Louis area even after their playing careers end. Many also deserve credit for coaching area youth hockey teams and the growth of the talent level in the region, which hit its zenith last summer with five St. Louis area players chosen in the first round of the NHL Draft, including Swansea’s Clayton Keller.
“The guys who developed this alumni association from scratch, guys like Bruce Affleck, Blake Dunlop, Larry Patey, Bernie Federko and Bobby Plager, they did a great job,” Rivers said. “A lot of guys come here at a young age, we leave our hometown or countries or wherever you’re from and you get embraced by the city of St. Louis. I came here as a young man and the city welcomed me in. It’s great.
“You end up growing up while you’re in St. Louis and although it’s a big city, it’s a small circle of people, especially in the hockey world. It’s really a special feel in St. Louis the way you are embraced by the fans and the hockey world.”
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
NHL Winter Classic Schedule of Events
Saturday, Dec. 31
NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game: Blues vs. Blackhawks, 1:30 p.m. at Busch Stadium (TV: Fox Sports Midwest)
Monday, Jan. 2
NHL Winter Classic: Blues vs. Blackhawks, noon at Busch Stadium (TV: NBC, KSDK Channel 5; Radio: KMOX-AM 1120)
Sunday, Jan. 8
One Nation Classic: Blues skills competition, St. Louis' Greatest Pickup Hockey Game, Police Officers vs. Firefighters game, 11:30 a.m. at Busch Stadium
Blues Alumni Roster
Forwards
Larry Patey (#6), Keith Tkachuk (#7), Dallas Drake (#10), Adam Oates (#12), Brett Hull (#16), Gino Cavallini (#17), Scott Mellanby (#19), Bernie Federko (#24), Peter Stastny (#26), Terry Yake (#27), Kelly Chase (#39), Scott Young (#48), Pierre Turgeon (#77) and Wayne Gretzky (#99).
Defense
Al MacInnis (#2), Bruce Affleck (#4), Barret Jackman (#5), Garth Butcher (#5), Jamie Rivers (#6), Paul Cavallini (#14), Jeff Brown (#21), Bryce Salvador (#27) and Chris Pronger (#44).
Goaltenders
Mike Liut (#1), Martin Brodeur (#30), Ed Staniowski (#31) and Chris Mason (#50).
Blackhawks Alumni Roster
Forwards
Adam Burish, Kyle Calder, Daniel Carcillo, Jim Cummins, Eric Daze, Ben Eager, Dave Mackey, Jamal Mayers, Grant Mulvey, Troy Murray, Brian Noonan, Reid Simpson
Defensemen
Adrian Aucoin, Reggie Kerr, Steve Konroyd, Jack O'Callahan, Steve Poapst, Brent Sopel, Gary Suter
Goalies
Murray Bannerman, Darren Pang, Jimmy Waite
