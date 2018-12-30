Freddy’s Steakburgers opening third metro-east location soon, new laundromat opens

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will open its third location in the metro-east soon.





The Kansas-based fast-food chain has renovated the former Burger King in Edwardsville, near Schnucks along Illinois 159.

Vicki Klaker, a spokesperson for Freddy’s, said the burger chain is on target to open the Edwardsville location at 2204 Troy Road this spring.

Freddy’s specializes in steakburgers on butter-toasted buns. Its restaurants also serve hotdogs, chicken tenders, chili, crispy shoestring fries, soft-serve cones, sundaes and concretes.

“They’re great people,” Walter Williams, Edwardsville economic development director, said in June. “They’re going to be a great addition to our community. They get involved in the community.”

Coin laundry takes over former bank building

A former bank on Belleville’s west side has been converted into a new place to launder clothes. Best Wash Laundromat opened on Dec. 20 at 6323 W. Main St. in the space previously occupied by First Bank.

Branden Unnerstall, co-owner, said his family owns six other Best Wash Laudromats in the region. They have sites in Cahokia, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Alton, and two in St. Louis.

The Belleville bank building was gutted to make way for all of the washers and dryers.

“It turned out really nice,” Unnerstall said of the conversion. “We just thought it was a really nice community and it was the next step,” Unnerstall of his family’s decision to expand into Belleville.

The Belleville coin laundry is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and an attendant will be on duty. Hours may be expanded to 24 hours a day.

Customers who use the washers can dry their clothes for free and they also can access free Wi-Fi. For more information, call 618-558-9900.

One more thing...

Here Today has temporarily closed all area stores. The discount retailer in Fairview Heights, along with nine additional locations in Missouri, closed Dec. 24 to modify its store model.

“We are reviewing a transaction that resets our ownership structure, ” Here Today wrote in a statement released in November. “We plan to sell down as much of our inventory as possible.”

Here Today is located at the Lincoln Place Shopping Center where Aldi is expected to move in soon.

Hhgregg, the bankrupt electronics retailer, vacated Aldi’s new storefront in 2017. Shoe Carnival recently replaced Famous Footwear in the same shopping complex.

Here Today has not announced a reopening date.

Reporter Mike Koziatek contributed to this report.