Shoe Carnival is moving to a new location in Fairview Heights

Shoe Carnival will move its Fairview Heights store into a new location later this year.
Fairview Heights Economic Development Director Paul Ellis confirmed the company’s plans to move Tuesday.
The store will soon vacate its Market Place location at 4 Plaza Drive and move into the Lincoln Place Shopping Center along busy Illinois 159. Famous Footwear vacated Shoe Carnival’s new storefront in August, leaving space for a new retailer to come in.
A sign on the door at Shoe Carnival’s new location states that the new store will open in November.
In the same shopping complex, construction is underway at the former site of hhgregg where Aldi is expected to open its seventh location in the metro-east early next year.
Shoe Carnival has two locations in the metro-east. It’s Edwardsville store is located at 6625 Edwardsville Crossing Drive. The company’s new Fairview Heights address will be 5945 N. Illinois St.
