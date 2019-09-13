Self-described ‘foodie’ finds home for new soul food restaurant in Belleville

Soul food restaurant to open in Belleville C and C Food For Your Soul restaurant will open in Belleville, IL at 1926 West Main Street on Friday, September 13, 2019. The soul food eatery will offer fried chicken and fish. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK C and C Food For Your Soul restaurant will open in Belleville, IL at 1926 West Main Street on Friday, September 13, 2019. The soul food eatery will offer fried chicken and fish.

It took longer than expected but Christi Robertson has found a home for her new soul food restaurant in Belleville.

C and C Food For Your Soul is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Friday at 1926 W. Main St., in the former home of Nanny Lou’s Kitchen and House of Dogs.

Robertson had announced last year that she would open at 225 N. Illinois St. but that location needed too many renovations, so she started searching for a new place. She found the former Nanny’s Lou’s space to be in “turnkey” shape.

The menu featuring soul food will change often and include chef specials. It also will have soul food staples such as fried chicken and fried fish.

Christi Robertson is the owner of C and C Food For Your Soul at 1926 W. Main St. in Belleville. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Robertson will kick off this weekend with fried catfish and fried whole jack fish, which also is known as whiting.

On Sunday, look for smothered pork chops, northern white beans, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese on the menu.

Future dishes may include oxtail and turkey wings. When the weather turns cooler, Robertson wants to offer soups, gumbo and chowders.

Robertson says she will encourage customers to try new things she prepares but she also will survey customers to see what they want.

This is the C and C Food For Your Soul logo. The restaurant is at 1926 W. Main St. in Belleville. Provided

“I just want people to feel comfortable and feel that they can just come in and just feel like they’re at home,” Robertson said.

“People fail to realize that soul food is not just fried chicken or greens. There’s soul food in Mexican food, there’s soul food in Chinese food. It’s all about feeding your soul. It’s comfort food that makes you feel good. When you eat the food and it makes you feel good, that’s what soul food is. It’s feeding your soul, that’s all.”

Restaurant dreams

For the past six years, Robertson has worked for the St. Louis University public safety dispatch department but resigned her post on Wednesday so she could devote her full attention to running her new restaurant.

Robertson said she has been catering for the past several years but has wanted to run her own place. When she was a girl, her father had a hamburger and ice cream stand in East St. Louis.

The “C and C” in her restaurant’s name comes from her first name and that of her daughter, Christin, who is a freshman at Tennessee State University.

This is the type of fish plate Christi Robertson plans to serve at C and C Food For Your Soul restaurant in Belleville. Provided

To prepare for Friday’s opening, Robertson said she has had a soft opening with family and friends in recent days. A grand opening is slated for Sept. 27. She said all main items will be cooked to order and she will make all of her desserts. There will be full table service for diners but carryout orders also will be offered.

When the House of Dogs closed early this year, the owner Gary Raymond, cited a sewer odor issue with the building as a reason to close but Mike Buettner, who ran Nanny Lou’s Kitchen, said the sewer pipe was fixed and there is no problem. Robertson agreed with Buettner that there isn’t a problem with the restaurant space she is now leasing.

Robertson, a self-described “foodie” who hopes to buy the West Main Street building, wants one of her favorite chefs, Guy Fieri, to make a visit.

“My goal is to have ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ to come to this spot,” she said of the Food Network television show Fieri hosts.

Contact information

To get more information about C and C Food For Your Soul, call 618-416-0837 or check out the restaurant’s page on Facebook. On Instagram, go to sheluvs2kook5 and on Twitter go to @CandCFoodforYo1.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed Monday to Wednesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? We wanted to give BND readers the latest info on a new place to get lunch or dinner in the metro-east. Also, this story will introduce you to C and C Food For Your Soul owner Christi Robertson, who said she’s ready to start offering soul food to customers from throughout the St. Louis metro area.