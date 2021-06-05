Many things bemuse me — from purchasing a toaster to modern communication devices

I frequently am bemused, which means puzzled. Bemused shouldn’t be confused with amused, which it frequently is.

I know I often find my bemusemenr funny so maybe I am be/amused.

Like the other day when I went to a store to buy a toaster. I didn’t need anything fancy, just something to brown bread. There was a long line of them displayed on a shelf. The first one I saw was digital and it cost something north of $40. I don’t even know why toast needs to be digital but I’m thinking my toast probably wouldn’t care and I am too cheap to pay that for a toaster.

I moved on, passing up four-slice models, chrome models and one toaster with separate controls for each of two slices of toast. That would give you the chance to have a slice of toast underdone and one overdone at the same time. While that would be a new way to mess up toast, I didn’t need it. Bemused, I kept moving to the end of the line where I grabbed the $10 model.

Nothing can puzzle me quicker than modern communication devices. Every few weeks I find myself at the phone store getting something adjusted on my smart phone.

I’m not sure how smart it it because it never stops me from doing something goofy to it. This time I couldn’t hear people talking to me. A very nice young person in the store quickly adjusted something and I was back in business. I am so grateful. I don’t doubt that in private these kids compare stories of older people and their phone incompetence but they never embarrass you in public.

And then there is email. It bemuses me that somehow I have never been able to convince Pinterest that I don’t want their emails. Some sites actually will stop sending you stuff if you can find and hit the unsubscribe place. Not them.

Another site that sells restaurant equipment claims I subscribed to it. I usually just delete their messages, but the other day I decided to try and stop their delivery. I scrolled several hundred inches down to the bottom of their latest email and actually found the place to unsubscribe. I hit the button and it advised me to type in my email. I did. It told me that address wasn’t in its database.

Really? I checked to make sure my address was right and tried again. Same result.

If they don’t have my address then how do they send me emails?

No wonder I am constantly bemused.