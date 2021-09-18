The world of the internet, where you can go to find oddities on a wide range of topics

The internet reflects life in that it displays everything and it’s up to you to decide what to accept and what to reject.

There is such a dazzling display you don’t even know where to look first. My eye sometimes lights on odd things. A top video on one website was a one minute video of a python eating a possum. I know that wild animals have to eat, but even though I was rooting for the possum, this outcome was gruesomely obvious. The same site then showed videos of adorable puppies playing, a dog romping in a mud puddle and the attempted cloning of a wooly mammoth.

Meanwhile, it seems like all of those movies about crazed alligators in swamps are coming true. Officials had to remove a 10-foot alligator from Interstate 10 near Beaumont, Texas, as it was causing a traffic jam. This was a result of Tropical Storm Nicholas. No one knows where it came from but a police officer suggested it might just have been trying to evacuate the area like everyone else. It went to Gator Country, a rescue farm for nuisance reptiles large and small where it immediately broke down a door in its confinement area.

Officers in Florida captured a large alligator suspected of eating a man. No word on what they did with it.

It seems danger is everywhere these days. A man was killed going through a drive-through in a McDonalds in Vancouver, Canada. He apparently was leaning out of his vehicle, trying to retrieve a credit card he had dropped , when the vehicle lurched forward and crushed him. I was a little startled because I had successfully retrieved my card a few days ago in a drive-through and never thought about that. I will now.

An article explained artificial Christmas trees will cost more this year because of shipping holdups. Also, better order those Christmas presents in advance.

A man in New Hampshire is in trouble because he apparently tossed his 4-month-old baby in the dryer in a fit of anger. The mother rescued the child immediately. I would hope he used the gently cycle. Police discovered this when they were called to a later domestic disturbance and the mom told them.

How will our civilization survive?

A report states that since 2002, the United States has spent $145 billion on reconstruction in Afghanistan. This does not include any money spent on military aid. Foreign aid to the country accounted for 75% of its budget in 2020. America kicked in $4.7 billion. Officials for international relief organizations predict dire consequences for Afghanis if that money is reduced. Foreign aid and the threat of renewed intervention is all the United States has left to influence the Taliban.

I surrendered to impulse and went to one of those click bait sites that promised to tell me why I should always carry a crayon in my wallet. It took a while but I doggedly went through 100 uses for all sorts of odd items until I discovered that you can use a crayon as a candle.

Finally, the other day I saw a sign at a fast food restaurant advising me that all they could sell was small drinks. A quick check on the internet reveals that there is a plastic and paper cup shortage in some areas as well these days. How will our civilization survive?