St. Clair County officials again promote coronavirus tests to reduce positivity rates

While the metro-east remains under coronavirus restrictions and one additional death was announced in Monroe County, St. Clair County officials on Sunday once again urged all residents to get tested for COVID-19, even if they are not showing any signs of the illness.

The message announced during a St. Clair County daily briefing on Sunday echoed one that was issued on Sept. 11 as a way to lower the region’s coronavirus test positivity rate.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, or IDPH, bases coronavirus restrictions on several metrics and one of them is a region’s test positivity rate.

“IDPH uses a metric of positivity percentage based on those tested, not based on the size of a community,” said Sam Bierman, the emergency response coordinator for the St. Clair County Health Department. “So when they do that, it doesn’t matter the size of the population for whatever that area or that county is, we’re looking at the actual individuals that we’ve tested so that is why we encourage everyone to go out and get tested for two reasons.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“One, we’ve been shown that, you know, someone can test positive without having a single symptom and we want to test those individuals and stop the spread but then, two, if we only tested those that were symptomatic and only tested those we thought were positive, our percentage of positivity would be off the charts.”

Indoor dining in what’s known officially as metro-east Region 4 was banned by Governor J.B. Pritzker and IDPH on Sept. 2. Region 4 covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington.

The dining ban was put into place because the region’s test positivity rate had remained above 8%.

The region’s positivity rate generally has been dropping since Sept. 2, but it has not stayed below 6.5%, which is the level the state requires before restrictions are eased.

As of Thursday, the Region 4 seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 7.6%, which was down from the 7.7% rate on Wednesday. These are the latest available statistics from the state as of Sunday.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

The region would need a positivity rate that averages 6.5% or less for three consecutive days for the state to consider loosening restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings of people.

For now, only outdoor dining or carryout ordering is allowed at bars and restaurants in the region, and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.

Since June 26, the metro-east’s positivity rate has averaged as low as 4.5% in late June and early July, and it was as high as 10.5% in late August.

Sunday’s COVID-19 case breakdown for Region 4

At least 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Region 4 as of Monday morning, with three counties not releasing numbers as of Monday morning.

There were 27 new diagnoses in St. Clair County, 26 in Madison County, four in Randolph County and none in Monroe County.

However, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said in a statement Sunday that one death was reported in connection with a long-term care patient at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

He did not release the age of the person or whether the person had underlying health problems.

As of Monday morning, Clinton, Bond and Washington counties in Region 4 had not reported any changes to their coronavirus statistics over the weekend.

Four other counties in the area — Jersey, Perry, Calhoun and Macoupin — also had not reported results as of Monday morning.

St. Clair County’s latest rundown

St. Clair County has now reported a total of 7,690 positive coronavirus tests as of Sunday and 196 deaths to COVID-19.

County officials said there were a total of 52 patients at St. Clair County hospitals, up from 50. Five patients were on ventilators, which was down from eight listed in the previous report.







BEHIND OUR REPORTING How to share your story Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Madison County by the numbers

Madison County has reported a total of 6,050 positive test results and 142 deaths.

There were a total of 19 patients at Madison County hospitals on Sunday, down from 23, according to the health department. One patient was on a ventilator as of Sunday, which was the same number as on Saturday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,453 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 17 additional deaths Sunday.

A total of 301,541 positive tests have been recorded, and 8,791 people have died since the pandemic began. More than 5.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered, including 51,656 since Saturday.

As of Saturday evening, when the latest information was available, there were 384 COVID-19 patients statewide in intensive care units and 140 on ventilators.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 was 3.3%. NBC News in Chicago said this was the state’s lowest rate since July 22.

Southwestern Illinois COVID-19 statistics

ZIP code-level numbers for the entire state are provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health each afternoon at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

The Madison County Health Department compiles its statistics by ZIP code later in the day, so the numbers may differ from what appears on the IDPH website. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the information the local health department provides for Madison County ZIP codes.

ZIP codes with fewer than five cases of the coronavirus are not reported by health officials. The number in parentheses after each ZIP code below reflects the change from the previous day’s cumulative total. A decrease reflects a correction.

All other information comes from local health departments. The “recoveries” figure refers to the number of people who completed the required isolation period in most counties.

Here are the latest available statistics for southwestern Illinois counties:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 27 positives, 598 tests administered, 43 recoveries

Total overall: 7,690 positives, 196 deaths, 92,530 tests administered, 6,957 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with five of those patients on ventilators

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1, calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health: daily: 4.5%; seven-day average: 5.8%

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 17

62201 (East St. Louis): 248

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 222 (+1)

62204 (East St. Louis): 147 (+1)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 218 (+1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 474 (+1)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 257

62208 (Fairview Heights): 460 (+3)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 594 (+4)

62221 (Belleville): 715 (+1)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 466 (+6)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 31

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 795

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 202 (+2)

62239 (Dupo): 128 (+1)

62240 (Dupo): 37

62243 (Freeburg): 114

62254 (Lebanon): 277 (+2)

62255 (Lenzburg): 17

62257 (Marissa): 37

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville): 199 (+1)

62260 (Millstadt): 152

62264 (New Athens): 107

62269 (O’Fallon): 602 (+1)

62282 (St. Libory): 13

62285 (Smithton): 133 (+1)

62289 (Summerfield): 6

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 26 positives, 640 tests administered

Total overall: 6,050 positives, 142 deaths, 80,812 tests administered, 3,140 recoveries, 19 patients hospitalized with one of those patients on a ventilator

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: 4.06% daily and 6.88% seven-day average.

ZIP codes with positives:

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 28

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 886 (+3)

62010 (Bethalto): 260

62012 (Godfrey): 15





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 72

62021 (Dorsey): 14

62024 (East Alton): 152 (+2)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 793

62034 (Glen Carbon): 313

62035 (Godfrey): 470 (+1)

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 892 (+5)

62046 (Hamel): 17

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 20 (+1)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 131

62061 (Marine): 35

62062 (Maryville): 129 (+1)

62067 (Moro): 58 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 12

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 34 (+2)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 30 (+1)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 10

62090 (Madison, Venice): 32

62095 (Wood River): 204 (+2)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 52 (+1)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 6

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 612 (+4)

62249 (Highland): 365 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 23

62281 (St. Jacob): 65

62293: (St. Morgan): 9

62294 (Troy): 276

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,278 positives, 21 deaths, 1,078 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 12.6%; seven-day average: 12%

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 56 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 127 (+3)

62218 (Bartelso): 83

62230 (Breese): 240 (+3)

62231 (Carlyle): 265 (+1)

62245 (Germantown): 66

62265 (New Baden): 148 (+5)

62293 (Trenton): 121 (+1)

62801 (Centralia): 390 (+14)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

On Monday, the county released Saturday’s data: 4 new positive cases

Total overall: 984 positives, 13 deaths, 13,076 tests administered, 923 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 10.5%; seven-day average: 4.7%

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 17

62233 (Chester): 368 (+1)

62237 (Coulterville): 63

62241 (Ellis Grove): 25

62242 (Evansville): 24

62272 (Percy): 67

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 13

62278 (Red Bud): 150

62286 (Sparta): 162

62288 (Steeleville): 110

62292 (Tilden): 7

62297 (Walsh): 6 (-2)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 16

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new positives to report, one death.

Total overall: 740 positives, 20 deaths

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 2.8%; seven-day average: 6.5%

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 285

62244 (Fults): 9

62295 (Valmeyer): 29

62298 (Waterloo): 386

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 351 positives, nine deaths, 16,474 tests administered, three patients hospitalized

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 5.7%; seven-day average: 8.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 15

62246 (Greenville): 233 (+1)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 28 (+1)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 91 (+1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 230 positives, one death, 207 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 5.7%; seven-day average: 8.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 15

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 105

62268 (Oakdale): 12

62271 (Okawville): 31

62808 (Ashley): 19

62848 (Irvington): 18

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 623 positives, 10 deaths, 306 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 4%; seven-day average: 5.4%

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 18

62012 (Brighton): 124 (+1)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 47

62033 (Gillespie): 112

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 7

62069 (Mount Olive): 36

62088 (Staunton): 124

62626 (Carlinville): 75(+2)

62640 (Girard): 17

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 16

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 18 (+1)





62690 (Virden): 32 (+1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 401 positives, 19 deaths, 356 recoveries, 6,597 tests administered

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 0.6%; seven-day average: 3.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 23

62028 (Elsah): 8

62031 (Fieldon): 10

62037 (Grafton): 33

62052 (Jerseyville): 261

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.

Total overall: 363 positives, 16 deaths, 318 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 0.0%; seven-day average: 4.5%

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 15

62274 (Pinckneyville): 166

62832 (Du Quoin): 115

62888 (Tamaroa): 32

62997 (Willisville): 8

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: no new data as of 6:30 p.m.





Total overall: 66 positives, 51 recoveries

Positivity rates as of Oct. 1: daily: 20%; seven-day average: 10.9%

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 10

62047 (Hardin): 19

State, nation, world statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Sunday night:

Illinois: 301,541 cases, 8,791 deaths, 5,886,418 tests

U.S.: 7,418,596 cases, 209,807 deaths, 2,911,699 recoveries

World: 35,058,282 cases, 1,035,452 deaths, 24,406,079 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

These are free COVID-19 testing options in the following locations this week:

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park North, 4550 College Ave. in Alton.

Thursday, Oct. 8: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 9301 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

No appointment is necessary. Masks are required.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also offers free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity limits are met each day) at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, Argonne Drive in East St. Louis (Interstate 64 west, exit 4A).

Capacity is limited. Hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Additionally, Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Get the latest news on coronavirus

BND.com will keep you updated throughout the day with information about the spread of the coronavirus in southwestern Illinois.

You can also find the most complete and up-to-date information from government sites including:

State of Illinois’ COVID-19 page: coronavirus.illinois.gov

coronavirus.illinois.gov Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html Federal government’s coronavirus page: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Who to call about mental health

Here are some resources from mental-health professionals for anyone struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Illinois Human Services Mental Health Division’s Call4Calm: Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free.





Text the word “talk” to 552020 to text with a mental-health-care professional for free. Centerstone of Illinois Inc.: Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-462-2331 for virtual mental-health services. Chestnut Health Systems: Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services.

Call 618-877-4420 for virtual mental-health services. Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous: Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings.

Call 618-398-9409 or email metroeastnapr@gmail.com to learn about virtual meetings. Regional Disaster Mental Health Volunteer Response Team: Call a support line for health-care professionals at 618-381-5173.

Contact BND with tips, concerns, suggestions

If you have suggestions about something for the BND to cover regarding the COVID-19 pandemic or if you see a report that sounds suspicious on social media or anywhere else, please drop us a note at newsroom@bnd.com and include a link. We’ll check it out.

We’d like to hear from healthcare workers

The BND would like to speak with nurses, doctors and other health-care professionals who are on the front lines caring for patients in doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals during this difficult time. We’re interested in hearing about your challenges and rewards, frustrations and accomplishments. How is this affecting you? Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.

Willing to share your COVID-19 story?

Have you recovered from coronavirus or are you in the process of recovering from COVID-19? We would like to hear from you on how you dealt with the respiratory disease. Send us an email at newsroom@bnd.com.